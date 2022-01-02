Dietitian takes a S.M.A.R.T. approach to healthy eating resolutions

SIOUX CITY -- As we welcome in 2022, how's your New Year's Resolution to lose weight, eat better and lead a more active lifestyle going?

OK, here's a better question: how long will you be able to keep that resolution?

According to yougov.com, about one in four Americans make New Year's Resolutions. Around 46 percent say a desire to exercise more tops their list of personal improvement, with improving one's diet (45 percent), and losing weight rounding off the top three.

So, what is the average life expectancy of a New Year's resolution? Approximately 36 days, or little more than a month.

Those stats don't surprise UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's registered dietitian Judy Held.

"People want to make drastic changes at the start of the new year," she explained. "Instead of focusing on unrealistic expectations, people should see what is actually sustainable over time."

After all, the poundage you packed on from too many Christmas cookies and too many glasses of New Year's Eve champagne didn't occur overnight.

It would stand to reason that you won't lose that extra weight overnight either.

"I always advise my clients to create smart goals," Held said.

And yes, she means it in a very literal sense.

S.M.A.R.T. is an acronym for setting specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely goals.

"If your resolution is to lose weight, make it a specific goal," Held said. "You say, 'I want to lose to lose one to two pounds.' That makes it measurable."

Give yourself a time frame. Perhaps you're planning to lose one to two pounds over the course of a week or two. This realistic goal is, hopefully, both attainable and timely.

"Write down your goals and keep tabs on your progress," Held recommended. "That way, you can see how you're doing."

Don't get too hung up on quick fix solutions, which encourage yo-yo dieting.

Held said easy switches make more sense when it comes to eating.

"A nutritious diet is a lifestyle choice," she said. "It is sustainable because you're not depriving yourself."

An easy switch would be ordering a salad in place of a lunchtime salad. For a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, reach for fresh fruit instead of a bag of chips.

"If possible, cook at home instead of eating out," Held said. "Not only is it fun, you can control the amount and the type of ingredients going into your food."

Worried about exercise? Remember, every person isn't cut out to be an Olympic athlete.

"Exercise doesn't have to mean going to a health club," Held insisted. "Instead, it could mean taking the stair instead of the elevator while at work. Or it could be parking your car a bit further away at the mall than you normally would."

Don't forget to write down these goals as well. Plus don't be afraid to encourage others to join you.

Held said the "buddy system" can be especially helpful.

"Get your spouse involved or your kids and, even, your friends," she said. "Maintaining a healthier lifestyle shouldn't be something you force yourself to do. Instead, it should be something that you want to do."

Well, this certainly seems to be a smart way to go approach New Year's Resolutions. Or as Held would say, it is a S.M.A.R.T. solution.

"Engaging in healthy choices should be a goal every day," she said. "Not just at the start of a new year."

