Doctor Gerald McGowan plans to retire after more than 50 years

SIOUX CITY -- After 54 years of practicing medicine, Dr. Gerald McGowan will see his final two patients on Jan. 30 at the Siouxland Medical Education Foundation's Family Medicine Center.
The 83-year-old said he is going to miss the people he works with and his patients most of all when he retires. McGowan is proud to have delivered three generations -- something he noted that not too many people have done.
"I had a lady the other day send me a note. She told me I had delivered her son who is now 53," he said with a chuckle.
McGowan wanted to be a football coach while attending Heelan High School in Sioux City. But, one day, a nun called him into her room after classes and encouraged him to pursue a career in medicine.
"She says, 'You can be a football coach if you want, but you go be a doctor first. And then if you still want to be a football coach, go for it,'" McGowan recalled. "That's really what said I'm going to do it."
McGowan, who earned his University of Iowa medical degree in 1963, started out as a general practitioner. He had been practicing medicine in Sioux City for only a couple of years when the opportunity to serve his country arose. After joining the 185th Iowa Air National Guard unit, McGowan headed to Vietnam, where he served as a flight surgeon for the 174th Tactical Fighter Squadron from June 1968 to June 1969.
In 1970, McGowan took a test to become a family medicine physician. He has spent most of his medical career trying to increase access to health care for residents of small towns.
"That's kind of always what I wanted to do," he said of family medicine. "I guess nothing else in medical school really excited me more than taking care of people."
In 1974, while building his own practice in family medicine, McGowan led Sioux City's two hospitals and community physicians in founding the Siouxland Medical Education Foundation. The only residency program in Northwest Iowa began a year later in 1975. The residency consists of three years of post graduate study with an approved class of six residents in each year. The program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and is affiliated with the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine.
McGowan said he "wasn't unhappy" doing what he was doing, but when approached by Roger Tracy, a now retired assistant dean of the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, and asked to be the director of the Siouxland Medical Education Foundation, McGowan agreed to go to Iowa City and interview for the position. McGowan said he was "very surprised" that he got the job.
"I'm not very academic, but I'm a good organizer," he said.
McGowan said a retired psychiatrist, who was working for the American College of Surgeons, came to Sioux City in 1974 and laid out what needed to be done to get the residency program going. He returned the next year, after McGowan had recruited some "good residents" and certified the training program for three years.
"We had one second-year and four first-year," McGowan said of the first group of residents. "They were great. We never had any better class than that group. They were just good, smart people."
McGowan said all the doctors in town, including surgeons, internists, pediatricians, ophthalmologists and dermatologists, help train the residents. Since its inception, McGowan said 235 residents have gone through the program. About 60 percent remain in the area, according to McGowan.
"They have a great deal to do with their education. They were and still are very generous about their time and energy, because it does take an effort," he said of local doctors. "It slows them down and so forth when they have a resident with them. They have to stop and teach."
McGowan said his biggest accomplishment is the construction of a $4.5 million, two-story Family Practice Center, which is located just north of the previous center in the 2400 block of Pierce Street. A block of houses between 25th and 26th streets had to be moved for the project, which was completed in 1998.
"We were getting to the point where we couldn't recruit out of a too small of a facility," he said. "This is a wonderful facility."
McGowan said he has seen tremendous changes during his tenure. He said experience used to be the "main key" to practicing medicine, but then evidence-based medicine came along. Evidence-based medicine uses the best available research evidence to care for patients.
"I appreciate the people with big problems and the other physicians who have helped me with those problems, like the surgeons and the cardiologists. They've saved a lot of lives that we couldn't save 44 years ago. I think that's probably the most gratifying thing that I've seen over the years."
What hasn't changed, McGowan said, is the need for physicians. Today, McGowan said most doctors retire between the ages of 55 and 60.