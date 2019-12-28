Doctor Gerald McGowan plans to retire after more than 50 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We had one second-year and four first-year," McGowan said of the first group of residents. "They were great. We never had any better class than that group. They were just good, smart people."

McGowan said all the doctors in town, including surgeons, internists, pediatricians, ophthalmologists and dermatologists, help train the residents. Since its inception, McGowan said 235 residents have gone through the program. About 60 percent remain in the area, according to McGowan.

"They have a great deal to do with their education. They were and still are very generous about their time and energy, because it does take an effort," he said of local doctors. "It slows them down and so forth when they have a resident with them. They have to stop and teach."

McGowan said his biggest accomplishment is the construction of a $4.5 million, two-story Family Practice Center, which is located just north of the previous center in the 2400 block of Pierce Street. A block of houses between 25th and 26th streets had to be moved for the project, which was completed in 1998.

"We were getting to the point where we couldn't recruit out of a too small of a facility," he said. "This is a wonderful facility."