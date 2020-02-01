Don't kiss the baby: Sioux City doctor warns of RSV

SIOUX CITY -- Parents suffering from a cough or runny nose should refrain from kissing their babies on the cheek.
What they might think is just a mild cold could actually be respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Children under age 2 are especially vulnerable to this virus, which causes inflammation of the bronchioles or small airways of the lungs and could result in the need for hospitalization.
"There's some years where we'll see mainly just a lot of nasal symptoms -- nasal discharge and congestion with little airway involvement," said Jeremy Granger, a pediatric hospitalist at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. "This year, most of the people that are getting it are getting the brochiolitis, which is the lower respiratory infection. The younger and smaller you are, the worse your symptoms."
Usually, Granger said he sees an uptick in RSV cases between December and April, but this season, he said he started seeing "heavy numbers" beginning in October. After a "big flare-up" over the Christmas holiday, Granger said there has been a slight drop in RSV cases locally.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 147 of 485 rapid tests conducted in the state were positive for RSV during the week ending Jan. 11. RSV is the predominant non-influenza virus currently circulating in the state.
"Our hope is that it burned bright, burned hard and burned down,"said Granger, who said 20 percent of the babies born in the United States in a given calendar year will develop bronchiolitis caused by RSV.
RSV spreads through contact with the droplets of infected people that are released into the air when they cough or sneeze. To prevent the spread of RSV, it's important to practice good hand hygiene, keep surfaces clean, wash toys frequently and avoid places with outbreaks. Daycare centers can be hotbeds for the virus, which can survive on surfaces for up to six hours, according to Granger.
"Once you have it in your house, pretty much every kid in the house is going to get it -- that part is really hard to prevent," he said.
Wheezing, labored breathing and mucus in the lungs, which Granger said sounds like crackling to a physician listening with a stethoscope, are hallmarks of RSV, which also produces fever, cough, congestion and runny nose. Symptoms worsen three to five days after the infection starts.
"To parents, it may be difficult to even hear that (children) have wheezing inside their lungs without an ear to the chest or stethoscope, but they may see worse cough than they're accustomed to, more difficulty breathing, their skin tugging at the ribs when they breathe," Granger explained.
If you think your child has RSV, but they're breathing fine and drinking fluids, Granger said your child doesn't need to seen by a physician. He said visiting a doctor's office could result in your child picking up another illness or transferring RSV to another person. He said nasal fluids can be suctioned with a bulb syringe and saline, but cough medicine should not be administered to children under age 6. He said these young patients need to cough the secretions out of their systems.
According to Granger, the children with RSV who end up being hospitalized generally need supplemental oxygen or IV fluids. Sometimes, he said breathing treatments, such as albuterol are used, but he said American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for RSV don't routinely recommend albuterol, because it could actually make the situation worse.
"It can sometimes be a frustrating experience for a parent because you come to the hospital and, if their oxygen is OK, most of the time, we'll recommend what you're already doing at home and not to use the breathing treatments," he said. "Most (children) don't need to be hospitalized."