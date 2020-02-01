Don't kiss the baby: Sioux City doctor warns of RSV

"Our hope is that it burned bright, burned hard and burned down,"said Granger, who said 20 percent of the babies born in the United States in a given calendar year will develop bronchiolitis caused by RSV.

RSV spreads through contact with the droplets of infected people that are released into the air when they cough or sneeze. To prevent the spread of RSV, it's important to practice good hand hygiene, keep surfaces clean, wash toys frequently and avoid places with outbreaks. Daycare centers can be hotbeds for the virus, which can survive on surfaces for up to six hours, according to Granger.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Once you have it in your house, pretty much every kid in the house is going to get it -- that part is really hard to prevent," he said.

Wheezing, labored breathing and mucus in the lungs, which Granger said sounds like crackling to a physician listening with a stethoscope, are hallmarks of RSV, which also produces fever, cough, congestion and runny nose. Symptoms worsen three to five days after the infection starts.

"To parents, it may be difficult to even hear that (children) have wheezing inside their lungs without an ear to the chest or stethoscope, but they may see worse cough than they're accustomed to, more difficulty breathing, their skin tugging at the ribs when they breathe," Granger explained.