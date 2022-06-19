Dordt professor received Emmy nom for musical composition

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- When Onsby Rose was asked to write a musical piece for the Parris Island (South Carolina) Marine Band, he jumped at the chance.

That made sense since Rose was friends with conductor Mark Pellon. He had also been a trombonist and conductor with U.S. Marine Corps Bands for 11 years.

But Rose, now associate music professor at Dordt University, wanted his composition, "You Were There," to recognize unsung frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wrote it and flew down to Beaufort, South Carolina, working with band on musical prep," he explained. "The band recorded it as part of a video package, written by Victor Norris."

Later, Rose was surprised that "You Were There" had been nominated in the musical composition and arrangement category by the Southeast Emmy Awards.

A division of the National Academy of Television Arts and Science, the Southeast Emmy encompasses works made in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

"I've been writing music professionally for a number of years," Rose said. "Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought music I wrote would be included in a project that could receive recognition like this."

"Just being nominated is truly incredible," he continued. "It is up to God if it goes further. Even if it doesn't, being able to say I am an Emmy-nominated composer is pretty cool."

While Rose wasn't in attendance when the Southeast Emmys were handed out on June 18, he would've thanked the work of frontline workers who kept people safe during the pandemic.

"When you think of frontline workers, it is often healthcare providers or somebody like that," he said. "There were so many people who really stepped up to the challenge but didn't the recognition."

Rose would also thank his colleagues and students at Dordt.

"You don't need to be at a state university to receive a first-rate education," he said. "A small liberal arts college allows professors to really know their students."

