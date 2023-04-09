SIOUX CITY — Fit and flare dresses are flying off the racks.

Pink is popular.

Skinny pants and classic black coats are on trend.

The clock is ticking for Siouxland teens to purchase or rent formal wear for prom 2023.

Baylie Bass, manager at Dream Dress Express, said some students were already shopping for dresses back in November at the Sioux City bridal and formal wear store, 500 Floyd Blvd.

"I think it's definitely a good idea to come in sooner than later, because certain styles can get snatched up quicker," she said as she stood between two long rows of prom dresses in just about every hue imaginable.

2023 prom dress trends Baylie Bass, manager at Dream Dress Express, talks about trends in prom dresses at the Sioux City bridal and formal wear store. Bass said the …

Neon orange and bright lime green dresses popped from more traditional red and blue gowns. Some of the dresses were adorned with sequins, beading and/or feathers.

"Pink was popular this year. A lot of bright colors, I would say. But also, black is such a classic that we definitely had a lot of those, too," Bass said. "Royal blue and red, I feel like, are colors that every girl wants to do at least once."

Fit and flare styles are most popular, according to Bass. She said A-line dresses are "making a comeback."

"I do love when the girls ask for ballgown, but it's a minority, unfortunately," she said.

Bass said the first step for prom is picking out the dress and, then, accessorizing from there. She said the dress wearer tends to decide what their date is going to be clad in.

"We have a lot of guys come in and bring their swatches of the girl's dress to match perfectly," said Bass, who noted that guys tend to wait until the last minute to buy or rent formal wear from Tip Top Tux, which shares the same entrance as Dream Dress Express. "I do worry sometimes with how late they come in. We really want to push sooner than later for those tuxes. Some of those coats we can't rent out anymore."

2023 prom dress trends Baylie Bass, manager at Dream Dress Express, shows a beaded dress with a geometric design.

Bass also urges those still looking for prom dresses to use caution when shopping online. She recalled a customer who ended up buying a dress from Dream Dress Express, after being scammed by an online retailer.

A dress may look beautiful on the internet, but not so glamourous in person. Bass said the dress might not fit like it should, either.

"Definitely coming in and trying it on and just being able to feel the quality of our dresses is so important," she said.

2023 prom dress trends Baylie Bass, manager at Dream Dress Express, looks through a rack of tuxedo jackets Monday at the Sioux City bridal and formal wear store. Cla…

Bass said preparing for prom can sometimes be a "stressful thing," but she said the staff at Tip Top Tux and Dream Dress Express can make it fun.

"It's fun for us and, I think, it's fun for them. I think we're a place that can make it stress-free," she said. "We're just like, 'Have fun. Try it on. If you hate it, you hate it.' I like to recommend dresses. You will not hurt my feelings if you absolutely hate this dress. Try it on and let it go."

2023 prom dress trends Baylie Bass, manager at Dream Dress Express, shows off a sage green prom dress Monday at the Sioux City bridal and formal wear store.

2023 prom dress trends A selection of prom dresses are shown at Dream Dress Express in Sioux City Monday. Manager Baylie Bass said the most popular prom dress colors…