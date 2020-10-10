Dreaming of the Day is Diamond Vogel's 2021 Color of the Year

SIOUX CITY -- People are spending more time in their homes than ever before amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Some are working from home or their children are learning at home.
Sandy Agar-Studelska, marketing manager for Diamond Vogel, said painting a wall is an easy and inexpensive way to freshen up your home. She said color can also impact one's mood.
Dreaming of the Day, Diamond Vogel's 2021 Color of the Year, could help you relax in these stressful times. This soft blue-green has a modern feel and pairs well with different types of colors, according to Agar-Studelska.
"We're always kind of looking at and studying what's going on in the world and certainly the coronavirus has so much impact to just about every aspect of our lives," she said. "There's no doubt we're looking for peaceful colors to kind of help us through a really challenging time. So many times we look to nature to help us with dealing with different things. I think these really soft blue greens have such a balanced and soft feel to them and are very mindful."
Diamond Vogel is a manufacturer of high-quality paint and coatings based in Orange City. Founded in 1926, Diamond Vogel provides coating solutions to the industrial, architectural, industrial wood, automotive, aerosol, traffic and toll manufacturing markets.
Agar-Studelska has studied color for years. She is a member of the Color Marketing Group, professionals from industries that apply color to what they make and sell, such as furniture and fashion. They study lifestyles trends five years into the future. Diamond Vogel's 2021 Color Trend Report, "Comfortable, Nurturing, and Optimistic," provides 20 colors in four trend palettes. From those color palettes, Agar-Studelska said Dreaming of the Day was selected.
"In my association with that and seeing what we've been looking at moving forward in the future, I just thought this color for Diamond Vogel was really representative for what we hope 2021 will bring for us, which is having time when we can be together more, but also have something that's quite relaxed to help with our state of mind," she said.
Agar-Studelska said Dreaming of the Day is also a great color because it can be used "very confidently in interiors." It's soft enough to cover the walls of an entire room, but also works well as a pop of color in open-concept rooms where grays or beiges dominate.
"The neutrals have been fantastic over the years, but I think we're all kind of looking for, 'What's the next step for our homes? Where can we bring something that has a little big more excitement?'" Agar-Studelska said. "I think this is a great modern choice to go with the grays and the neutrals that are out there."
Agar-Studelska said Dreaming of the Day can also be used outside the home on a front door, shutters, patio chairs or another architectural feature.
"Last year, we had Silence is Golden, which is a fantastic kind of grounding color, but again, probably you wouldn't use it throughout maybe your whole home," she said. "Dreaming of the Day would be a great smaller accent that could go with a gold. That's the flexibility that I like with this color."
