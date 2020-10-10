Dreaming of the Day is Diamond Vogel's 2021 Color of the Year

Agar-Studelska has studied color for years. She is a member of the Color Marketing Group, professionals from industries that apply color to what they make and sell, such as furniture and fashion. They study lifestyles trends five years into the future. Diamond Vogel's 2021 Color Trend Report, "Comfortable, Nurturing, and Optimistic," provides 20 colors in four trend palettes. From those color palettes, Agar-Studelska said Dreaming of the Day was selected.

"In my association with that and seeing what we've been looking at moving forward in the future, I just thought this color for Diamond Vogel was really representative for what we hope 2021 will bring for us, which is having time when we can be together more, but also have something that's quite relaxed to help with our state of mind," she said.

Agar-Studelska said Dreaming of the Day is also a great color because it can be used "very confidently in interiors." It's soft enough to cover the walls of an entire room, but also works well as a pop of color in open-concept rooms where grays or beiges dominate.