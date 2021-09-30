Drought may result in duller fall colors in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Although recent sunny days and cool nights are optimum weather for vibrant autumn colors, the 2021 fall foliage forecast for Siouxland may be a bit muted.

Severe drought, which gripped the area much of the summer, stresses trees and causes their leaves to change colors a little earlier, according to Jeff Goerndt, a state forester with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Goerndt said some trees may even lose their leaves more rapidly amid dry conditions.

"I think in some of the driest parts of the state, it is going to have a little bit of a negative impact on fall color. You might see things start turning a little earlier and it probably won't last as long," Goerndt said. "Some of the trees that tend to turn the earliest, like ash, are already changing colors and turning yellow. Some of that's from drought stress. Some of that's from Emerald Ash Borer, as well."

The Emerald Ash Borer, which came to the United States from China, was discovered near Detroit in 2002. Since then, it has spread rapidly throughout the country. As of this year, the borer has infected 81 of Iowa's 99 counties. Cherokee, Lyon and Pocahontas counties are among the most recent to fall victim to the wood-boring pest.

Goerndt said oak trees, which turn really bright red in the fall, might be more brown this year due to dry conditions.

"Some of your oaks and some of your trees that have the best fall color, you're probably going to see a little less color this fall," he said.

Naturalist Kari Sandage said some of the trees at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center are just beginning to change color.

"Some of the cottonwoods and basswoods are starting to get a bit of yellow in their leaves, but not a whole lot of color change," Sandage said.

Goerndt expects fall colors to be at their peak in Northwest Iowa by the second week in October, as long as current weather conditions hold.

He explained that chlorophyll, which makes leaves green in the summer, breaks down more quickly in sunny conditions during the fall and produces more vibrant colors. Cloudy, rainy weather, however, causes the chlorophyll in the leaves to break down more slowly, resulting in duller color and an extended fall color season, according to Goerndt.

"One storm during the wrong time of the fall color period can pretty much put most of the leaves on the ground. It's very weather dependent," he said. "If we keep having the kind of weather that's coming up, folks should really get out and take the time to enjoy it."

Besides visiting Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center and walking Stone State Park's trails, Sandage said Woodbury County parks and the Loess Hills Scenic Byway are great places to take in the fall foliage in Siouxland.

"We see quite a bit of traffic on our trails during the fall," she said.

