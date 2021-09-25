Drought may result in duller fall colors in Siouxland

"Some of your oaks and some of your trees that have the best fall color, you're probably going to see a little less color this fall," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Naturalist Kari Sandage said some of the trees at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center are just beginning to change color.

"Some of the cottonwoods and basswoods are starting to get a bit of yellow in their leaves, but not a whole lot of color change," Sandage said.

Goerndt expects fall colors to be at their peak in Northwest Iowa by the second week in October, as long as current weather conditions hold.

He explained that chlorophyll, which makes leaves green in the summer, breaks down more quickly in sunny conditions during the fall and produces more vibrant colors. Cloudy, rainy weather, however, causes the chlorophyll in the leaves to break down more slowly, resulting in duller color and an extended fall color season, according to Goerndt.

"One storm during the wrong time of the fall color period can pretty much put most of the leaves on the ground. It's very weather dependent," he said. "If we keep having the kind of weather that's coming up, folks should really get out and take the time to enjoy it."