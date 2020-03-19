You are the owner of this article.
During COID-19, Sioux City Transit encourages essential travel only

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Transit is encouraging residents and visitors to limit bus use to essential rides only, such as trips to the grocery store, work or for medical needs.

To ensure social distancing, riders are reminded to limit interaction and by not congregating in groups of more than 10 at the Martin Luther King Ground Transportation Center, 509 Nebraska St. The building is open to passengers actively transferring between routes.

Hans sanitizer is available on every bus, and buses are being sanitized regularly.

Find route information at sioux-city.org under the Service tab. 

