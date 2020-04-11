Earl May sees spike in potato, onion seed sales amid COVID-19 pandemic

Schelm said customers often confuse onion sets and onion plants. Onion sets are little, round onions in mesh bags, while onion plants are little green shoots of onions.

"They look at it as these plants look like green onions, so they're going to be green onions. The other ones are little round bulbs, so those are going to be bigger onions. It's the exact opposite," Schelm said. "The ones that we call sets are actually not going to end up being very large at all. The plant will be your bigger onion, like your Bermudas and your Walla Wallas and your yellow or white Spanish onions that you buy in the grocery store for chopping up."

As you're working in your garden weeding and hoeing, Schelm said it's important that you always pull the dirt away from onions, so that they can push up out of the ground.

"That will give you a way bigger onion," she said. "A lot of people, when they're in the garden, they're piling dirt up around them, because they don't want them to get sunburnt or whatever. The sun will absolutely not hurt them."

During a long, hot, dry spell, Schelm said you might have to be out in your garden daily watering your onions and potatoes. Otherwise, she said neither need to be watered a ton.