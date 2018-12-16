How did your school dance team rate?

In addition to Sioux City East, many Siouxland school districts did well at the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association (ISDTA) High School Dance Team Championships, held Nov. 29 - 30, in Des Moines.

Here are some notable achievements from area teams:

CLASS I LYRICAL

3. Sheldon

4. Gehlen Catholic

CLASS II LYRICAL

3. Sgt. Bluff-Luton

CLASS I CONTEMPORARY

3. Woodbury Central

CLASS I CONTEMPORARY

8. Sgt. Bluff-Luton

SMALL SCHOOL MILITARY

9. Storm Lake St. Mary's

LARGE SCHOOL MILITARY

2. Sioux City North

CLASS I LIGHTS

1. River Valley

6. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

CLASS II LIGHTS

1. Western Christian

4. Unity Christian

6. Sioux Central

CLASS I NOVELTY

6. Westwood

CLASS II NOVELTY

3. Unity Christian

9. Sioux Center

SMALL SCHOOL HOOPLA

2. Newell-Fonda

3. Alta-Aurelia

5. River Valley

LARGE SCHOOL HOOPLA

1. Storm Lake

2. Spencer

3. Sioux City West

LARGE SCHOOL ALL MALE DANCE

1. Sioux City North

CLASS I JAZZ

1. Remsen St. Maey's

7. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

CLASS III JAZZ

5. Sheldon

CLASS IV JAZZ

1. Clear Lake

6. Sgt. Bluff-Luton

CLASS V JAZZ

7. Le Mars

CLASS I KICK

2. Kingsley-Pierson

3. Akron-Westfield

4. Gehlen Catholic

6. Lawton-Bronson

CLASS II KICK

3. Estherville Lincoln

6. Alta-Aurelia

8. Emmetsburg

CLASS IV KICK

4. Sioux City North

CLASS II HIP HOP

1. Akron-Westfield

2. MMCRU

5. Westwood

6. West Monona

CLASS III HIP HOP

1. Lawton-Bronson

5. South O'Brien

6. Hinton

CLASS IV HIP HOP

3. Unity Christian

5. OA-BCIG (Ida Grove)

CLASS V HIP HOP

1. Sioux Center

9. Estherville Lincoln Central

CLASS VI HIP HOP

11. Spirit Lake

CLASS VII HIP HOP

12. Spencer

CLASS I POM

1. Storm Lake St. Mary's

3. Remsen St. Mary's

CLASS II POM

5. Kingsley-Pierson

CLASS III POM

2. Akron-Westfield

5. MMCRU (Marcus)

10 West Monona

CLASS IV POM

2. Lawton-Bronson

3. Woodbury Central

4. South O'Brien

CLASS V POM

1. Sioux Central

6. Hinton

8. West Sioux

CLASS VII POM

2. Emmetsburg

5. Okoboji

8. Western Christian

CLASS VIII POM

6. Sioux Center

CLASS IX POM

10. Spirit Lake

CLASS X POM

12. Bishop Heelan

CLASS XI POM

3. Le Mars

4. Storm Lake

10. Spencer

CLASS XII POM

10. Denison-Schleswig

Source: ISDTA