East High School mystery play serves up bone-chilling screams, scandalous snacks

Pretty spooky, right? That was certainly the case for Jacob Licht, who played the part of Starkweather, who is actually knocked off by the end of Act One.

"I actually didn't mind dying," Licht said. "The old guy probably had it coming to him."

But who killed Simon?

Kuiken said even the actors weren't clued in on the culprit.

"The audience actually gets to choose whodunit," she said. "That means the students had to learn nearly 10 different endings of the play because they had to go with the audience's choice."

That was challenging for Sidra Hovde, who played cantankerous cook Minerva Walker.

"When you're in a scene, you do more than just recite lines," she said. "You're engaging with the audience, inviting them to get involved in the action."