East High School student earns spot in All-National Symphony Orchestra

SIOUX CITY -- When a jazz musician says he's "in the woodshed," it means he is sequestering himself, digging deeper into the music.

Michael Widjaja, 17, said worrying about his dad's coronary bypass surgery in addition to the sudden interruption of school due to COVID-19 concerns forced him into serious "woodshedding" mode.

"I had a part-time job at Chick-fil-A, but all of my school extracurricular activities were canceled due to the pandemic," the East High School senior explained. "Because of that, I had nothing to do but practice, playing my trumpet."

Apparently, all that practicing paid off.

First, Widjaja was selected to be a part of the Iowa High School Music Association's All-State Music Festival. Then he was accepted to play as part of the All-National Honor Ensemble with the National Association for Music Education's All-National Symphony Orchestra.

Widjaja will be one of just six trumpet players from across the United States to have the honor of playing with the All-National Honor Ensemble during a virtual event, taking place Jan. 22-24, 2022.

"I auditioned for it even though I had really low expectations," he said. "Instead, I thought auditioning would make me a better musician and a better person."

Widjaja admitted being stunned at the news he made it all the way to a national symphony orchestra.

"I still can't believe that one of the six trumpeters in the entire United States chosen came from 'little' Sioux City, and that the trumpeter turned out to be me," he said with a big grin. "It just goes to show if you're willing to work hard, you will be rewarded."

Needless to say, Widjaja had spent years working towards this moment.

Born into a family where music education was encouraged, he began playing piano at age 4.

The youngest of seven siblings, Widjaja said his musical instruments were always "hand-me-downs."

"I started playing trumpet in the fifth grade with my sister's rusty old trumpet," he said, chuckling at the memory. "Before my sister played it, it was our cousin's. So, it was a hand-me-down twice before I got it."

Widjaja credited the music teachers he had while attending Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community Elementary and Middle School for their encouragement.

Plus he said Ryan Kisor, a Sioux City native who is now a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra in New York City, was an early inspiration.

"Ryan was a trumpeter who started in school bands before hitting it big in New York," Widjaja explained. "Ryan proved it can be done."

While Widjaja is disappointed that this year's All-National Honor Ensemble will be virtual, he's making the most out of the opportunity.

"We'll be recording ourselves playing and it will be compiled into one big video," he said.

Despite that, Widjaja is excited to connect with symphony orchestra director LaSaundra Booth as well as some of the best young musicians in the country.

"Those are the types of the connections that will allow me to make the next big step in life," he said.

Widjaja is nothing if not ambitious. He's hoping to go to either the University of North Texas, in Denton, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) or even the Juilliard School of Music.

"I'm Indonesian and there is a stereotype of Asian kids as being insular and not being sociable," he said, shaking his head. "I'm very sociable and I'd love to focus on the performing side of music."

Already, Widjaja has been willing to work hard to achieve his musical dreams.

"Talent is important," he said. "Being a kind human being and a compassionate member of society is even more important."

