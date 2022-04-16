Easter decorating in Sioux City: A family affair

SIOUX CITY -- Someone driving around Sioux City this time of year will undoubtedly see them: Easter Bunnies, of all shapes and sizes, affixed to front doors and fences and perched by windows. Pastel-colored inflatable rabbits, wooden rabbits and rusted-metal ones. Look closer and eggs will start to appear in bushes. Flags fly from awnings with messages such as "Happy Spring" or "Happy Easter."

For some of the folks who put this stuff out to mark the occasion, it's a part of a routine. The sort of tradition that gets everyone involved.

"We decorate for all holidays," Sioux City resident Dave Lillie said. "(To) bring some joy to the neighborhood."

Lillie said he and his wife, Dorothy, love to decorate for Halloween the most but Easter doesn't get skimped on by any means.

In their front yard along Court Street, Easter Bunny blow molds take up one corner, a husband and wife rabbit keeping watch over eggs. Tracing the sidewalk, there's a procession of metallic carrots stuck in the ground and crafted in a way that makes them look like DNA helicases. Under a tree, on a rustic bench, sits a trio of doll-like rabbits. Those are acquisitions Dorothy made this year.

"My wife is a collector," Lillie said.

A personal touch

While decorating for the holidays is a husband and wife matter for the Lillies, it's a sibling to-do for Saint Gonzalez and his sisters.

"I love Christmas but I haven’t been able to put my touch on it. Me and my little sister and my older sister like to decorate and we’re gonna try this year," he said.

Standing in the yard of the two-story brick house on Jackson Street, you'd think Easter decorating was the real passion. Easter wreaths, an Easter doormat, an Easter Mickey Mouse sign and Easter gnomes have all been set out. Not to mention the multiple inflatable Easter items on the premises. One is a gateway and is Gonzalez's favorite.

"It blows up and goes over and has little streamers going down," he said.

When the decorating is all done for the year and the day actually comes, Gonzalez said he and his family will do an Easter egg hunt and have a meal.

"We just like to hang out and spend some family time together," Gonzalez said.

Celeb sightings

At Heather Frigge's household, the Easter Bunny himself makes an appearance. Grandkids are treated to an Easter egg hunt and actually get to help decorate. The oldest bit of holiday material on Frigge's lawn are these Easter eggs that have been cut out from old wood and stuck in the ground.

"(I) had the kids color them," Frigge said.

Other accoutrements, such as the papery eggs hanging down from an awning, come from Kohl's and Michaels and the Oriental Trading Company (that's where Frigge got her rabbits from this year).

Easter actually isn't the only time of year when a holiday "celebrity" shows up to a Frigge family gathering. "This year, for Christmas, because I do decorations all year, I actually had Santa and the Grinch make an appearance," she said.

Stolen items

Renae Moos goes all out with festooning her place for Christmas...and Halloween...and Thanksgiving...and Easter...and Valentine's Day.

"The only one I don’t do is St. Patrick’s Day because I have no Irish in me," she joked.

Moos is quick to mention that decorating falls under her purview specifically though her husband does pitch in, sometimes.

"Things I can’t reach, he’ll help me with," she said.

When it comes to Easter, there aren't a lot of pieces needing to be strung up. The Moos' front yard features brightly colored inflatables (both rabbits), the wooden hindquarters of a Easter bunny that is burrowing into the ground, a plethora of Easter eggs in the lamppost by the steps leading up to the front door and more hanging from bushes.

According to Moos, she's really gone all in on the holiday décor since her kids were little. One year, there was a big hubbub over the family's blow-up turkey.

"It was stolen when my kids were little and I actually called the cops the next day because they had vandalized a lot of things in my yard. And I called the next day just hoping that they maybe would’ve caught somebody. And they did and I got it back and I still have my turkey and it still blows up every year and it says 'Property of Sioux City Police Department'," she said.

It's not theft or vandalism holding her back from having more stuff out this year, it's the wind. "I just like to decorate. The more the better…I could fill my whole yard if my husband would go for it."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

