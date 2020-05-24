You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Encounter Center presents 'Songs from the Stage' as Facebook Live concert
View Comments

Encounter Center presents 'Songs from the Stage' as Facebook Live concert

{{featured_button_text}}
randy peters
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Entertainer Randy Peters will be performing a Facebook Live concert for the Betty Strong Encounter Center at 2 p.m. May 31.

The former director of Morningside College's Betty Ling Tsang Fine Arts Series, Peters will be singing "Songs from the Stage," while accompanied by keyboardist Steve Lundberg.

Originally from Moville, Iowa, Peters is the owner of Antiques on 4th. He has spent many years producing musical programs throughout Siouxland.

To access "Songs from the Stage with Randy Peters," go to www.facebook.com/sclandc.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News