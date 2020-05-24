Encounter Center presents 'Songs from the Stage' as Facebook Live concert

-
SIOUX CITY -- Entertainer Randy Peters will be performing a Facebook Live concert for the Betty Strong Encounter Center at 2 p.m. May 31.
The former director of Morningside College's Betty Ling Tsang Fine Arts Series, Peters will be singing "Songs from the Stage," while accompanied by keyboardist Steve Lundberg.
Originally from Moville, Iowa, Peters is the owner of Antiques on 4th. He has spent many years producing musical programs throughout Siouxland.
To access "Songs from the Stage with Randy Peters," go to www.facebook.com/sclandc.
