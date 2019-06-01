SIOUX CITY -- The weekly kids "Exploration Wednesdays" hands-on learning series will be returning at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesdays in June at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
During each 45-minute weekly activity, kids will explore a person or event from the Lewis & Clark Expedition. At 10 a.m., "Campfire Stories" will be open to kids first grade and younger. At 11 a.m., "Junior Explorers" will be open to kids second grade and older. Admission and materials are free.
Campfire Stories
• “Wobbly Wagons & Adventures,” June 5: tales of western travel, and frontier-themed games;
• “Frontier Cooking,” June 12: a frontier snack, a story about a ferocious storm, and some special ingredients;
• “Who Was Sacagawea and Pomp?” June 19: a lesson about Sacagawea, the expedition’s Native interpreter, and her son, Pomp;
• “Hurdles on the Trail,” June 26: outdoor fun dodging obstacles inspired by the Louisiana Territory.
Junior Explorers
• “Games on the Trail,” June 5: frontier toys and games, including the popular “whirligig”;
• “Captains Cook-Off,” June 12: hands-on cooking inspired by a frontier favorite;
• “Petticoats & Work Boots,” June 19: women’s lasting impact on the expedition;
• “Keeping Up with the Captains,” June 26: a test of strength and speed that would challenge even Lewis & Clark.
"The Center's summertime kids' activities will emphasize the fun of learning and playing games inspired by the expedition," said the center's education coordinator, Sara Olson.
Fro more information, contact Olson at 712-224-5242 or Solson@siouxcitylcic.com.