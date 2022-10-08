Fall foliage rapidly reaching peak in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- The leaves on the trees around the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center and in adjacent Stone State Park were relatively green until Tuesday, when the fall colors began to pop in dramatic fashion.

"We're seeing lots of yellows and oranges, which are mostly the cottonwoods, walnuts and oaks," said Naturalist Kari Sandage, who also noted Wednesday that the sumac is a vibrant red, at the moment.

If you want to take in the autumn hues, now is the time. Sandage said the Iowa Department of Natural Resources predicts the leaves will be at their peak colors in the area this weekend.

"I think we are on track for that. The leaves are starting to change really, really fast," she said. "I think the leaves will probably start dropping in the next two weeks."

Mike Gillispie, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Sioux City is in the time frame when the first frosts and freezes of the season occur. He said that is generally when trees will start losing their leaves.

"Temperature-wise. We're probably pretty close to the peak right now," he said. "One thing that could be impacting things is the drought. Obviously, we've had a couple of really dry years down there."

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of western Woodbury County, all of Plymouth County, a significant part of Cherokee County and portions of Monona, O'Brien, Sioux, Clay and Buena Vista County are in a state of extreme drought.

Parts of Northeast Nebraska are even worse, with all of Wayne County currently rated at exceptional drought, the worst drought rating. Significant portions of Thurston, Dakota, Dixon and Cedar County are also suffering exceptional drought. Conditions are similar in Union, Clay and Yankton County, South Dakota.

Severe drought stresses trees and causes their leaves to change color a little earlier. Some trees might not be as bright in color, either, according to Gillispie.

"You're not going to have quite as many colors or as vibrant of colors on a lot of the trees, because of the lack of moisture," he said. "We're not seeing the maples really changing. I would imagine that those are probably going to be more impacted with a lack of color with the drought, than say the cottonwoods that just go to a yellow-brown and fall off."

Just across the border in South Dakota, Jody Moats said the green ash and honey locust trees at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve are turning yellow, while some maple trees are just beginning to show a tinge of red.

"Definitely, our poison ivy that we have out here is probably the prettiest it's ever been; and it is that bright red," said Moats, the nature preserve's park manager. "It's not just trees that are really pretty right now. We have a lot of native grass out here, like big bluestem and Indian grass. They're really kind of showing some cool color, too. It may not be the bright reds and oranges and yellows, but they just have a beautiful look to them."

After a relatively chilly Friday night and Saturday morning, Gillispie said temperatures are expected to warm back up until mid-week. Over the next 10 to 12 days, he said Sioux City is approaching the normal time when the first hard freeze occurs.

"The next week and a half to two weeks is probably going to be your best chance of seeing any foliage really starting to change colors," he said.

Kestrel Point, which is east of the nature center, and Mt. Lucia, the highest spot in Stone State Park, are ideal spots for leaf-peeping, according to Sandage. But, she said she hasn't yet noticed an uptick in visitors traversing the park.

"I think maybe people are not so used to the fall foliage starting so early," she said. "I think they might be kind of shocked that it's happening so early. If you really want to see the fall foliage, it's best to do it this weekend or next weekend."