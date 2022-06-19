Father and daughter share the stage in Lamb Theatre production

SIOUX CITY -- At age 6, Sofie Rixner is making her stage debut as a kid chorus member in Lamb Arts Regional Theatre's production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

The show will have performances, now through Saturday, at 417 Market St.

Matt Rixner was ecstatic over his daughter's interest in theatrics.

After all, he appeared in Lamb Theatre's previous version of the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber Tony Award-nominated show.

"I appeared in Lamb's production of 'Joseph' back in 2001," Rixner explained. "I'm 41 now and that was over 20 years ago. That seems crazy to me."

A MercyOne Siouxland marketing and communications manager, Rixner also has a role in this version of the musical. He's playing the part of Simeon, the second son of Jacob in the story that revolved around Joseph from the Bible's book of Genesis.

According to Lamb's Russ Wooley, the Rixners aren't the only parent-child combo in the show.

"Kristin Ortmann plays one of Jacob's wives while her daughter Natalie is in the children's chorus," Wooley explained. "Onnastassia Blum narrates our show. Like Sofie Rixner, Onnastassia's daughter Lilly is making her Lamb debut as a member of the children's chorus."

Having said that, Sofie did stand out because she was the youngest and littlest member of the cast.

Still, she had to audition for director Donny Short.

"I had to sing, dance and roar like a lion," Sofie said, recounting the audition process.

Apparently, Sofie loves to perform. In addition to her role in "Joseph," she is enrolled in Lamb Ewe-niversity, a summer school program for kindergarten through high school-aged kids.

This was something that Sofie had in common with her dad.

"I attended Lamb Ewe-niversity when I was 12 years old," Rixner told a surprised Sofie. "Can you believe that I took the same class you did when I was a little kid?"

Indeed, Rixner credited Lamb with giving him plenty of self-confidence.

He also met with his future wife, Lindsey Rixner, at Lamb.

"I shared my first kiss with Lindsey in a Lamb production of 'Arsenic and Old Lace,'" he recalled. "This was way before we got married."

Together, Matt and Lindsey Rixner are parents to Sofie and her sister Stella.

Twins, huh? Well, the Rixners also have a second set of twins with Miles and Lennon, who are 3.

"I've done 25 shows at Lamb but 'Joseph' is my first production since Sofie and Stella were born," Rixner explained. "When you have two sets of twins, it's hard to find time to be anything but mom and dad."

Recently, Lindsey Rixner, an elementary school teacher, has returned to her acting roots at Lamb.

Now, it's her husband's turn.

"It has been so much fun being back on stage," Rixner said. "It is even nicer sharing the experience with Sofie."

So, acting must run in the genes for the Rixner family, right?

I don't know," Rixner said with a smile. "I know all of the kids tend to be very dramatic, especially around bedtime."

For Sofie, acting is simply a fun thing to do.

Asked what she liked best about acting, Sofie had a ready answer.

"I like being in front of people," she said. "I like it when they clap their hands."

