First-year teacher reflects on her years as a Sioux City Community School student

"I loved history when I was a kid," she said. "Most students thought history was boring because it dealt with names, dates and old stuff, but I loved it."

Because of that, Curiel decided to major in secondary education, with an emphasis in history.

Education was very important to Curiel, since she is the first person in her family to graduate with a four-year degree.

"Spanish was usually spoken at home," she said. "That's pretty common for many families."

Since Curiel is fluent in Spanish as well as English, she wants to bring that into the classroom.

"One of the reasons kids struggle with history is because they may not understand it," she said. "If language is the issue, I'll teach it so it's relatable to my students."

This is how Curiel builds connections with the kids.

"You connect at their level," she said. "That's how kids learn best."

Curiel ought to know. She quickly credited the teachers at West Middle School and West High School for igniting her passion in education.

History, she said, is a subject that's often taught by male teachers.