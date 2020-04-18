Floss fascination: Sioux City woman's childhood love of cross-stitch morphs into career

"I sort of became the go-to person for framing needlework. That's kind of how I got into learning to do needlework finishing," she said. "People think finishing means, 'Oh, you stitch for me.' No. I take what you stitched and I finish it. I make it into that stocking or that pillow or that ornament or something like that."

After Habermann and her husband relocated to Sioux City in the early 90s, she ran her own shop, Hands On Needleshoppe, which first opened in the basement of her home. The shop moved to its first storefront on Jones Street and quickly outgrew the 450-square-foot space. Before Habermann closed the shop in 2009 to do finishing work full-time, Hands On Needleshoppe was based in the Leeds neighborhood.

"Having a shop like that is kind of like your third, fourth and fifth child," said Habermann, whose two sons were busy middle schoolers at the time. "I just didn't want to miss a lot of their activities during those years, so that's kind of when we figured out I could continue to do finishing work for people and I could work from home and be a little bit more flexible."

Habermann did finishing work for customers all around the country, but she missed teaching and decided to shift her focus to designing so that she could teach all types of finishing techniques.