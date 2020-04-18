Floss fascination: Sioux City woman's childhood love of cross-stitch morphs into career

SIOUX CITY -- Cathy Habermann is an artist. But instead of drawing with pencils or charcoal, she uses squares and pixels to design cross-stitch patterns.
Habermann, who has been working in the fiber arts industry for 22 years, said today's cross-stitch isn't your grandma's cross-stitch. When she designs, Habermann said she looks at cross-stitch as more of an aspect of home decor. She draws inspiration from images and colors that she sees, as well as the latest trends, and then thinks, "How can I make that work in cross-stitch?"
"It's not like the big floral picture that you frame and hang on the wall forever and ever," the Hands On Design owner said. "I look at things that you can change out seasonally. That you can finish in a fun way."
Habermann, who releases roughly 30 cross-stitch designs a year, said there is increased demand for her patterns amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
"There was a joke on Instagram and Facebook that social distancing is what we crafters have been preparing for our whole lives, and it's true," Habermann said with a chuckle. "The last three weeks have been some of the busiest so far this year."
Habermann said she and roughly 25 other designers recently released free downloadable patterns for stitchers to work on as they isolate. Habermann's complimentary design features a mound of flowers and the words "choose happy" and "be well."
"A lot of designers have done that for a variety of reasons to support our shops, but also support stitchers that are home and maybe need to lean on their stitching for just a little bit of stress relief," she said.
Making her mark
Habermann fell in love with cross-stitch when she was just 9 years old. She recalls wandering into a fabric shop's craft section while her two older sisters looked at sewing patterns. The colorful, detailed cross-stitch kits caught Habermann's eye and she was hooked.
"I saw all the kits hanging on the wall and all pretty flosses," she said. "It was all very shiny and pretty."
Habermann, who also learned to sew, said she did quite a bit of stitching growing up. In college, Habermann was busy with classes and activities, so the frequency of her stitching dropped off some. After graduation, Habermann was living on her own and working in the Washington D.C. area, as she waited for her boyfriend, now her husband, to finish up graduate school.
"I had some time on my hands at that point, so I kind of picked it back up again," she said of stitching.
Habermann's second job after college was managing a custom art and framing store. She learned how to put frames together in the store owner's warehouse. Habermann, who has a business degree, has also worked in banking, finance and advertising.
"I sort of became the go-to person for framing needlework. That's kind of how I got into learning to do needlework finishing," she said. "People think finishing means, 'Oh, you stitch for me.' No. I take what you stitched and I finish it. I make it into that stocking or that pillow or that ornament or something like that."
After Habermann and her husband relocated to Sioux City in the early 90s, she ran her own shop, Hands On Needleshoppe, which first opened in the basement of her home. The shop moved to its first storefront on Jones Street and quickly outgrew the 450-square-foot space. Before Habermann closed the shop in 2009 to do finishing work full-time, Hands On Needleshoppe was based in the Leeds neighborhood.
"Having a shop like that is kind of like your third, fourth and fifth child," said Habermann, whose two sons were busy middle schoolers at the time. "I just didn't want to miss a lot of their activities during those years, so that's kind of when we figured out I could continue to do finishing work for people and I could work from home and be a little bit more flexible."
Habermann did finishing work for customers all around the country, but she missed teaching and decided to shift her focus to designing so that she could teach all types of finishing techniques.
"One of the things I really like to do is finishing small objects that you can decorate your home with or hang things up seasonally. I don't really do finishing for other people anymore, I do all my own finishing for Hands On Design," she explained. "I actually travel a lot to shops all over the country. And, a couple years ago, I got to go to the Netherlands and teach."
Habermann utilizes small businesses that specialize in hand-dyed linens and hand-dyed threads. She works with a local printer to print her charts; and her family and friends pitch in to assemble her cross-stitch kits. She also depends on several women living in different states who stitch for her and help proofread patterns.
"I do everything from the initial sketches to picking the colors to charting it to actually designing it in the graphic software. Sometimes I do the stitching and sometimes I don't. But I do all the finishing and the photography and putting the chart together," she said. "We pretty much do everything in house. It's just a creative process and I love that part of it."
Habermann considers the release of chalkboard-inspired patterns in 2014 and 2015 as her biggest mark on the industry. In general, Habermann said stitchers don't gravitate toward dark fabrics because it makes it more difficult for them to see. After designing those patterns, Habermann was browsing fabric resembling the finish of a chalkboard in a warehouse, when a fabric distributor turned to her and said, "You did that."
"It's been a pretty big influence in my design and I think also within the industry. A lot more people are doing that chalkboard look," she said. "I guess I can say I'm sort of responsible for it."
A reason to slow down
Habermann said social media has been essential to the growth of her business.
She operates both a business page on Facebook and an Instagram page. Her Floss Tube videos on YouTube have become extremely popular. Her YouTube channel currently has 7.83K subscribers.
"Every craft, whether it's quilting or knitting or cross-stitch, kind of has a cyclical phase. In the last three or four years, cross-stitch has really kind of moved to the top of the cycle," she said. "We notice in our business, in the charts and designs that we sell. I think a huge part of that is because of social media. You see a lot more younger stitchers out there now."
How difficult is it for a person to pick up cross-stitch? Habermann said she doesn't think it's difficult at all. She said the greatest challenge new stitchers face in the area is a lack of resources, beyond what the big-box craft stores offer.
"Obviously, I used to have the cross-stitch store in town, so I'd say, 'Come on in and I'll teach you,'" Habermann said. "There's lots of videos out there. It's really, 'Can you make an X.' That's really what it comes down to."
Habermann recommends purchasing a cross-stitch kit, which will provide all the tools necessary to get stitching. She has a list of all of the shops she sells directly to on her website, handsondesign.biz. Seeing the fabric and finding the holes in it, Habermann said, is probably the most challenging part of cross-stitch. She said magnification glasses and good lighting help with that.
"There really is a calmness or a serenity to the needle and the thread gliding through the cloth," she said. "You're basically creating a picture and watching it unfold. I think it gives you a reason to sit down and slow down."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.