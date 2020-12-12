Floyd Valley Healthcare offers mental health care program for seniors

"Sometimes it's harder for seniors to get down to Sioux City for mental health care. He wanted to make sure that that was something that was offered locally," Johnson said of Floyd Valley Healthcare's CEO Dustin Wright, who had prior experience with the program at another hospital.

Johnson said seniors are often anxious about talking about their mental health and don't always recognize that they need help.

Changes in appetite, weight and sleeping patterns, as well as an overall sense of loneliness or sadness, are signs to be on the lookout for, according to Johnson. If an elderly loved one is calling the doctor's office frequently or wanting to visit the ER, when nothing is physically wrong with them, Johnson said that's another red flag.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"When you're not feeling well mentally, it can physically affect you," she said. "If you have congestive heart failure or COPD or diabetes and you have depression or anxiety, all of that stuff is going to seem worse, or, it's actually going to be worse."