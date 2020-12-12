Floyd Valley Healthcare offers mental health care program for seniors

LE MARS, Iowa -- Seniors have lived through wars, economic depression and other hardships, but the global COVID-19 pandemic brings with it social isolation that many are having a difficult time coping with.
Long-term care facilities have been locked down for months in an effort to protect older adults who are at greatest risk for suffering severe complications from the novel coronavirus. Many other seniors, who live independently, have shut themselves inside their homes, realizing the potential consequences that a family visit or shopping trip could bring. Couple that with wintertime and the upcoming holidays, times when some people are more prone to feeling down or depressed, and the situation seems even more dire.
"Couples had their car clubs. The ladies had their coffee clubs and the men got together and had dart night. I think they really thrived on that social aspect," said Lori Johnson, a registered nurse and program director for Senior Life Solutions at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.
Johnson said there is a huge need for mental health care amid the pandemic. In April, Floyd Valley Healthcare began offering Senior Life Solutions, an intensive outpatient group therapy program that was first founded in 2003 and is available nationwide. The program is designed to meet the needs of adults age 65 and older, who are struggling with symptoms of depression and anxiety.
"Sometimes it's harder for seniors to get down to Sioux City for mental health care. He wanted to make sure that that was something that was offered locally," Johnson said of Floyd Valley Healthcare's CEO Dustin Wright, who had prior experience with the program at another hospital.
Johnson said seniors are often anxious about talking about their mental health and don't always recognize that they need help.
Changes in appetite, weight and sleeping patterns, as well as an overall sense of loneliness or sadness, are signs to be on the lookout for, according to Johnson. If an elderly loved one is calling the doctor's office frequently or wanting to visit the ER, when nothing is physically wrong with them, Johnson said that's another red flag.
"When you're not feeling well mentally, it can physically affect you," she said. "If you have congestive heart failure or COPD or diabetes and you have depression or anxiety, all of that stuff is going to seem worse, or, it's actually going to be worse."
Johnson said seniors don't need a physician referral to join the program. All they need to do is call 712-546-3700. She said they'll be admitted under the care of Dr. Anthony Vaca, a psychiatrist with Avera Health, who will give them an order, much like a doctor would for physical therapy. She said patients usually start with three weekly group therapy sessions, as well as individual therapy sessions, which might take place once a week or a couple times a month.
"With COVID-19, we've had some different ways of doing group. We can meet here in person and we also offer teletherapy, which is usually the choice for most people, but we do have some people that come in," she said.
Johnson, who has worked as a nurse in geriatric care for 10 years, said the program is having a positive impact on patients by improving their overall health.
"When you're able to control those anxieties with our therapy here, I can't even tell you the world of difference it makes. It's huge," she said.
