Former pediatric patient teaches residents at Siouxland Medical Education Foundation

"When they don't know these patients, it's hard to take care of these people," she said of urgent care providers.

Drew said it's also important for individuals to know whether they have any comorbidities. Underlying health conditions, such as high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes, increase a person's risk of developing more severe COVID-19 symptoms.

"A lot of these people that are getting ill don't know that they have underlying diabetes or hypertension, because they haven't seen a physician in years," she said. "When you get in and see a physician and you get your screening tests done, we can better set you up for success and take care of some of those chronic conditions. Then, if you develop symptoms, we can care for you on the back end, as well."

Those who are reluctant to see a doctor because they're afraid of what they might find out, Drew said, can take solace in the fact that physicians can treat more health problems today than they could in the past. She cited colon cancer, hepatitis C and lung cancer as conditions that have seen treatment advances in recent years.