Former pediatric patient teaches residents at Siouxland Medical Education Foundation

SIOUX CITY -- When patients come to the Siouxland Medical Education Foundation's Family Medicine Center for an appointment, they're training the next generation of physicians.
Dr. Cara Drew, a Sioux City native and faculty physician at the only residency program in Northwest Iowa, didn't realize that was the case when she was receiving medical care at the center as a young child. But as Drew grew up, she got the sense that "medicine's cool" after seeing Dr. Kurt Rosenkrans, the foundation's former program director; Gary Heath, a physician assistant at the center; or a resident.
"Coming here as a patient, you always got to see these young physicians that were fun, always interesting and good with kids," said Drew, who said five generations of her family have received care at the center, 2501 Pierce St. "They were always so interested in you and got to spend a lot of time with you. I didn't always understand why that was, and now, obviously, I do."
In 1974, while building his own practice in family medicine, Dr. Gerald McGowan led Sioux City's two hospitals and community physicians in founding the Siouxland Medical Education Foundation. The residency program began a year later in 1975. The residency consists of three years of post graduate study with an approved class of six residents in each year. The program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and is affiliated with the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine.
Since its inception, 239 residents have gone through the program, with roughly 60 percent remaining in the area. As of January, 83 of the program's alumni were practicing in the state of Iowa, according to the Office of Statewide Clinical Education Programs at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine. Of the 44 family medicine doctors practicing in Sioux City, Brandi Zevenbergen, the Siouxland Medical Education Foundation's executive director, said 32 of them came through the foundation's residency program.
"I think Dr. McGowan's vision has been so successful," Zevenbergen said. "We are the only residency program in town, so our specialists in the community are engaged. Our residents see that. That's not a typical program. In the larger cities, you're competing with all different types of specialty residency programs. Here, we are the only one and we have great community support -- that's what (our residents) fall in love with."
Labor-intensive work
Drew pursued premedical studies at Morningside College and then went on to the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, which she graduated from in 2014. She then returned to the foundation, as a resident.
"The nurses all knew me and knew my whole family. I really appreciated that, because I felt super ingrained from the beginning in this family atmosphere," she said. "They took care of my family and then I turned around and I was taking care of some of their family."
After completing her residency in 2017, Drew became a faculty physician for the program. She teaches in multiple areas, including the emergency department, obstetrics unit, as well as clinical practice, while also seeing her own patients.
"I don't think a lot of people understand what goes into training a family physician and how much they have to know and learn, versus some of the subspecialties," she said. "For family medicine, you really have to go and do everything."
Drew said it's particularly challenging to recruit physicians to practice in rural areas of the country because the work is "more labor intensive." Typically, she said rural family practice physicians provide care in an emergency department one day a week, round in the hospital and see patients in the clinic.
"Even in Sioux Falls, none of those family doctors go to the hospital anymore. Here in Sioux City, it's still split 50/50 on who goes to the hospital and who doesn't. We still go to the hospital to be able to train those physicians, so if they go to a small community they'll be able to do hospital care," she said. "In smaller communities, you still have to go to the hospital because they don't have hospitalists there."
Guiding in the right direction
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Drew said it's crucial for people to have a family physician to rely on. Those without a doctor, she said, often end up at urgent care centers when they get sick.
"When they don't know these patients, it's hard to take care of these people," she said of urgent care providers.
Drew said it's also important for individuals to know whether they have any comorbidities. Underlying health conditions, such as high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes, increase a person's risk of developing more severe COVID-19 symptoms.
"A lot of these people that are getting ill don't know that they have underlying diabetes or hypertension, because they haven't seen a physician in years," she said. "When you get in and see a physician and you get your screening tests done, we can better set you up for success and take care of some of those chronic conditions. Then, if you develop symptoms, we can care for you on the back end, as well."
Those who are reluctant to see a doctor because they're afraid of what they might find out, Drew said, can take solace in the fact that physicians can treat more health problems today than they could in the past. She cited colon cancer, hepatitis C and lung cancer as conditions that have seen treatment advances in recent years.
"The old adage that we just can't do things for that anymore is false. There's better medicines and new education that we can provide for patients," she said. "Yes, some of it involves lifestyle modifications, but that's the role of the family physician to educate the patients and kind of guide them in the right direction."
