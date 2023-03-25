SIOUX CITY — Connie Macfarlane has seen a lot of models of corn palaces on display at the Sioux City Public Museum over the past decade or so, but never a replica that incorporated actual corn husks until this year.

Macfarlane, the museum's education coordinator, oversees the annual Sioux City History Projects exhibit, which is in its 32nd year of showcasing models and posters of local historic landmarks, people and events created by fourth-grade students.

A total of 96 history projects are on display at the museum, 607 Fourth St., through May 6, the day the students will be honored at a reception and awards ceremony.

Macfarlane is always amazed by the students' creativity.

"Bruguier's Cabin, I have seen that done so many different ways," she said of the cottonwood cabin, which is considered to be the oldest structure in Sioux City. In 1934, the Sioux City Parks Department and the New Deal Civil Works Administration took the old cabin down, log by log, and rebuilt it in Riverside Park as a clubhouse for the Girls of '68 Junior Pioneers.

Some unique creations in this year's exhibit include a snow-covered Archie's Diner, iconic Bob Roe's Point After and Shore Acres Ballroom. The building at 1401 Riverside Boulevard hosted Lawrence Welk, Louis Armstrong, The Beach Boys and The Everly Brothers, among others. The student who made the Shore Acres Ballroom replica pasted the names of the musical artists on a path that leads to the building's entrance.

"Never assume that you've seen it all. I can name, probably, at least eight new ones this year," Macfarlane said as she walked around the glass cases holding models of the Sioux City Art Center, Ho-Chunk Centre and Sioux City Hall. "And, then, again, it might be an old one and they did it in an unusual way. That's the fun of it."

The students used a variety of materials in their projects, from LEGO bricks to spray-painted Styrofoam to texturized foam board. One of the replicas of the Sioux City Art Center lights up to reveal a mural inside.

Macfarlane said adhering to size guidelines is key, as the models have to fit in the museum's display cases. The history projects in the exhibit were selected from entries submitted by 940 students from 16 participating schools. The projects were evaluated based on their uniqueness, quality and how they relate to Sioux City history.

Students and members of the public will have the opportunity to cast votes for their favorite projects. There is a Visitor's Choice Award and Student Choice Award, as well as other honors.

"It's really a great way for young students to learn about Sioux City history," Macfarlane said. "Sometimes, they get information from the research center, which is pretty cool. And, it's a hands-on project, so they're not just using a book or a computer. It's a family project, so the family can be involved with it."

