If you go

"Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints: Popular Art of the Northeast of Brazil" is a traveling exhibit that is on display at the Sioux City Public Museum through Aug. 11. The museum will offer a variety of activities in conjunction with the exhibit, which is made possible through the National Endowment for the Humanities.

June 25: "Moro No Brasil" film excerpts and discussion, 6:30 p.m., Sioux City Public Museum -- Clips of the film "Moro no Brasil" ("Sound of Brazil," 2002) will be shown with special focus on the region of northeastern Brazil. Written and directed by Finnish director Mika Kaurismaki, the film is an adventurous road trip movie through the musical diversity of Brazil. Kaurismaki interviews and records musicians, singers and dancers with musical roots far beyond samba or bossa nova. Brazilian music is as multicultural as the influences which have formed the country, with indigenous, African and European influences of instruments, costume, lyrics, dances and rhythms.

July 11: Tastes and Sounds of Brazil, 6 to 8 p.m., Blue Café, 1301 Pierce St. -- For $25, attendees will enjoy four courses and four wines (or one specialty non-alcoholic drink) from Brazil as part of this tasting experience at the Blue Café. Additional beverages or wine will be available per drink. This experience is limited to 32 guests and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available at the Sioux City Public Museum in person or via phone with a credit card.

July 23: "The War of the Saints" book discussion, 6:30 p.m., Sioux City Public Museum -- Jorge Amado's "The War of the Saints" was published in Portuguese in 1988 and in English in 1993. Amado was one of the best-known Brazilian writers, and his extensive work has been popularized in film and television. His novels focus on life in the eastern Brazilian state of Bahia and won him international acclaim. In "The War of the Saints," a holy icon of Saint Barbara of Thunder bound for a museum exhibition comes to life and disappears within the city. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the book discussion and purchase a copy of the book for $5 at the museum. Limited copies are available by calling 712-279-6174.

August 8: Bandits & Heroes exhibit tour, 12:05 p.m., Sioux City Public Museum -- Led by Matt Anderson, curator of history, the tour will give additional insight into the history behind the exhibit.