NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Allergy season 2019 is shaping up to be a particularly rough year, thanks to heavy rainfall and snowmelt that saturated ground and flooded basements in Siouxland.
Dr. Thomas Kenny, an otolaryngologist with Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants in Dakota Dunes, said carpeting, drywall, clothing and upholstered furniture that comes into contact with water, can literally start growing mold within 24 hours. He advises getting rid of wet, moldy items as soon as possible and calling a cleaning professional who can spray a fungicide to eliminate and prevent mold growth.
Symptoms of a mold allergy, which are similar to those of other seasonal allergies, include sneezing, itchy eyes, runny nose and congestion.
"It's probably going to as bad or worse than any season. If you're allergic, it's not like there's big swings in pollen, because trees pollinate, grasses pollinate and weeds pollinate every year," he said. "But mold this year, especially Iowa and Nebraska, is going to be a big deal."
Bathrooms and basements are ideal places for mold to grow because they're damp. But Kenny said people often forget that the potted plants in their homes and grass clippings in their garbage cans can harbor mold.
"A lot of times, people sneeze and get itchy eyes after they run their mower. They're blowing out old grass clippings with mold spores in them that grew between the clippings," he said.
Is it allergies?
It can be hard to tell whether your symptoms are the result of allergies or a cold. Runny nose, sneezing, cough, post-nasal drip and congestion are common with both.
"Where they differ is the itchy, red, watery eyes," said Kenny, who said these symptoms are more likely signs of an allergy than a virus, unless that virus is conjunctivitis or pink eye. "Fever is much more common with a cold and, really, no one develops a fever with just allergy. The sore throat is more common with viral infections and can be seen in allergy too, but is less common."
Body aches, Kenny said, are another symptom that points to a viral illness rather than an allergy. If repeated exposure to a dog, cat or a damp basement induces a runny nose and sneezing, Kenny said that often signals an allergy rather than repeated colds.
"Those people that got bad and then better and experience a double-worsening, that's often a bacterial sinusitis following an upper respiratory viral infection," he said.
Treatment options
If you're not sure what you're dealing with, Kenny recommends paying your primary care physician a visit. If you're pretty sure your symptoms are due to allergies, he said you could avoid what seems to trigger your symptoms and try an over the counter medication, such as an antihistamine, nasal steroid or leukotriene modifier.
"Those medications will block the mediators of inflammation," he said.
If taking any of those measures still doesn't produce relief, Kenny said you should call his office for an allergy evaluation, especially if you have a family history of allergies.
"We can do skin testing for all the common things that live around us," he said. "We had a botanist basically look at what grows in the Midwest and in our particular area. We picked trees, grasses and weeds that are common to our part of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, so those are in our panels."
For patients who have inhalant allergies, Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants offers sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) and subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT). SCIT, or allergy shots, is received at regular intervals to stop or reduce allergy attacks. With SLIT, patients place drops of allergen under their tongues in the comfort of their own homes.
"We have a lot of people on sublingual right now that are having a good effect," Kenny said. "Some people feel like the sublingual works better than the shots and some people feel like the shots work better than sublingual. If they start on sublingual, sometimes we'll switch them to shots if they don't feel like they're getting enough rapid rise in their symptom relief."