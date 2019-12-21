Fun keeps Siouxland Santa suiting up year after year

SIOUX CITY -- Dick Lindblom used to walk through the toy aisles at Bomgaars and Target, as well as peruse the Black Friday ads, to familiarize himself with the items that might be on children's Christmas lists.
Today, the 70-year-old retired teacher, who has been playing the role of Santa Claus for 38 years, admits that he has "no idea" about the electronics the majority of children are asking for when they sit on his lap. The kids, however, he said, haven't lost that sense of wonderment about the jolly guy with a snow-white beard. Most are really happy to see him.
"I just nod my head and say, 'I'll see what I can do.' Santa never makes a promise," chuckled Lindblom, who said that applies to a request for a puppy, as well as an Xbox.
Lindblom fondly recalls his father's cousin changing into a red flannel suit and a mask with a beard attached in the basement of his great-aunt and uncle's home, sneaking out the back door and then reemerging at the front door as Santa Claus.
"Did I miss him among the crowd? No," said Lindblom, who truly believed as a youngster that he was in the presence of the real Santa Claus.
Lindblom donned a red Santa suit that his mother made him out of corduroy for the first time in 1982 for his brother's oldest child's inaugural Christmas. Today, Lindblom is still wearing that same Santa suit, which has some wear and tear around the collar, when he brings up the rear of Sioux City's Holiday Lighted Parade, listens to requests from children at Santa's House after the parade, and spreads holiday cheer in retirement homes, daycares and schools.
On Christmas Eve, Lindblom said he will visit between 8 and 10 families in their homes. After suiting up and getting into character, he'll begin the rounds shortly after 5 p.m. in Sergeant Bluff and head north.
"I don't want to say that it's like a clown, but it's part acting. You've gotta kind of have that lame old walk," he explained. "When your face is covered up as much as it is, it's a different persona."
Since Santa Claus drives a sleigh led by reindeer, Lindblom parks his car out of sight and walks to the homes in which he is making "house calls" in an effort not to blow his cover. Last year, when Lindblom drove into the parking lot at Cardinal Elementary School in South Sioux City and got out of his vehicle, he heard, "Ho, ho, ho." He looked up and saw the principal, who was dressed in a Santa suit, on top of the building greeting students.
"I go, 'Now what do I do?'" Lindblom recalled. "I waited; and I had to walk all the way around the building. I did not get out of the car until it was clear."
Lindblom will never forget the little girl who had a brain tumor that was pressing against her optic nerve. All she wanted was to feel Santa's beard. She died just weeks after visiting with Lindblom. Another encounter that brings tears to Lindblom's eyes occurred at the former Hilton Hotel. He noticed a woman he knew standing in line among the children.
"I called her by name. She said, 'Hi, Dick. This hasn't been a good year,'" said Lindblom, who said the woman informed him of two deaths that had occurred in her family. "She said, 'I just want a hug from Santa.'"
Each Santa Claus creates his own "legacy," according to Lindblom, who paused when asked what motivates him to take his Santa suit out of the attic and put it on year after year. Lindblom doesn't charge a fee for making appearances, although he might get a plate of cookies as a gesture of appreciation.
"It's fun being in the parade. It's fun being at Santa's House, which benefits St. Luke's," he said. "There aren't many Santas. I don't know who's going to take over for me when the time comes."