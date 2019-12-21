Fun keeps Siouxland Santa suiting up year after year

SIOUX CITY -- Dick Lindblom used to walk through the toy aisles at Bomgaars and Target, as well as peruse the Black Friday ads, to familiarize himself with the items that might be on children's Christmas lists.

Today, the 70-year-old retired teacher, who has been playing the role of Santa Claus for 38 years, admits that he has "no idea" about the electronics the majority of children are asking for when they sit on his lap. The kids, however, he said, haven't lost that sense of wonderment about the jolly guy with a snow-white beard. Most are really happy to see him.

"I just nod my head and say, 'I'll see what I can do.' Santa never makes a promise," chuckled Lindblom, who said that applies to a request for a puppy, as well as an Xbox.

Lindblom fondly recalls his father's cousin changing into a red flannel suit and a mask with a beard attached in the basement of his great-aunt and uncle's home, sneaking out the back door and then reemerging at the front door as Santa Claus.

"Did I miss him among the crowd? No," said Lindblom, who truly believed as a youngster that he was in the presence of the real Santa Claus.