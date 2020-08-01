Hardline Coffee Co. reopens its doors to new concepts, new caffeinated drinks

Perking up online business

This was when Salmen decided to close temporarily close Hardline's physical location while building up the coffee shop's online offering by selling beans and other menu items.

It wasn't until July 27 when Salmen felt comfortable enough to open Hardline's doors to the general public.

"I have a 1-year-old baby at home," she explained. "I would never want to jeopardize my baby's health or my own health."

But after being closed for three months, will Hardline's customers come back to the shop?

"I don't know," Salmen said. "This was the question that kept me up at night."

Thinking outside the box

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hardline began allowing its customers to "sponsor" a drink for a healthcare worker or a first responder.

Customers could purchase one or more drinks, along with a personal note, and it would be delivered to the essential worker's place of business.

According to Salmen, this kept Hardline's name out in the public even when the shop was closed.