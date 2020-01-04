Have a Christmas tree to dispose of? Here's what to do across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- After the Christmas holiday, Sheryl Schelm said Earl May Nursery & Garden Center on Gordon Drive had a few Christmas trees remaining. Those evergreens were hauled off to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center before the New Year to be ground up into wood chips, which will be used on trails throughout the park.
"That's usually what we do," the store manager said. "In the past, we have had people come and ask for them to put in farm ponds."
Schelm said some people place Christmas trees on the ice covering their ponds. When the ice melts, she said the trees sink down into the water to serve as a type of habitat for fish.
"It's kind of a place for fish to hide," she said.
According to the American Christmas Tree Association, nearly 96 million U.S. households (77 percent) celebrated the Christmas holiday with a Christmas tree in 2019. While an estimated 81 percent of those trees were artificial, 19 percent were real.
Schelm said a live tree that is diligently watered and kept away from a heat register can easily last a month. When the tree begins drooping and dropping its needles, Schelm said it should be disposed of.
"Any time you get close to the tree and you bump it and there's a lot of needle drop, it's time for it to go, or, if you see the tree physically really drooping down," she said.
A flocked tree on a wire or wooden stand doesn't have to have water, according to Schelm, but she said it will droop, as well, after three or four weeks. Flocking, artificial snow, is often made of cellulose.
"Basically, that flocking glues all of the needles to the tree, but, after a period time, you're going to start seeing that tree droop a little bit because it's getting dry," she said. "That one's probably going to have to go to a landfill."
You have free articles remaining.
The City of Sioux City will collect residents' trees curbside during the first two weeks of January. Trees should have all decorations removed and be cut into four-foot lengths.
Robin Miller, co-owner of T&S Christmas Tree Farm near Hawarden, Iowa, said she has just three Christmas trees left over from the holiday. She said those trees will be burned.
"But, we're out in the country. I don't know what people do with them in town, necessarily," she said. "I have heard one lady say that she puts them in the backyard and lets the birds live in them in the springtime until it falls. I think that's kind of a cool idea."
Brian Stehr, deputy director of the Woodbury County Conservation Board, said another option is chopping up your Christmas tree and using it as firewood for a backyard fire in the summertime.
"Usually, the trees are full of sap, and if you cut them into thin enough strips, they do make good fire starters because they do have a lot of resin and stuff in there," he said.
Stehr said Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, has been accepting Christmas trees for a number of years. He said between 300 and 400 trees are dropped off annually on average.
"We chip the trees up and then we'll haul them out to our trails," he said. "It helps to kind of eliminate erosion and also keeps the trails from getting muddy, so people can keep their shoes clean."
Trees can be dropped off in the lower parking lot at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center through Jan. 13. The trees must be completely undecorated. That means no lights, plastics, ornaments or flocking. You shouldn't wrap the tree in a plastic bag, either.