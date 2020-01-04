Have a Christmas tree to dispose of? Here's what to do across Siouxland

"Any time you get close to the tree and you bump it and there's a lot of needle drop, it's time for it to go, or, if you see the tree physically really drooping down," she said.

A flocked tree on a wire or wooden stand doesn't have to have water, according to Schelm, but she said it will droop, as well, after three or four weeks. Flocking, artificial snow, is often made of cellulose.

"Basically, that flocking glues all of the needles to the tree, but, after a period time, you're going to start seeing that tree droop a little bit because it's getting dry," she said. "That one's probably going to have to go to a landfill."

The City of Sioux City will collect residents' trees curbside during the first two weeks of January. Trees should have all decorations removed and be cut into four-foot lengths.

Robin Miller, co-owner of T&S Christmas Tree Farm near Hawarden, Iowa, said she has just three Christmas trees left over from the holiday. She said those trees will be burned.

"But, we're out in the country. I don't know what people do with them in town, necessarily," she said. "I have heard one lady say that she puts them in the backyard and lets the birds live in them in the springtime until it falls. I think that's kind of a cool idea."