Have leftover Thanksgiving turkey? Put it on a pizza!

SIOUX CITY -- Is turkey really the tofu of meats?

If you ask Hy-Vee dietitian Andrea Parman, it is. That's what makes Thanksgiving's favorite protein so versatile.

"Turkey tends to take on what flavors you add to it," she explained. "This is the reason we don't mind the leftovers."

No, Parman isn't talking about humdrum day-after turkey sandwiches. She's thinking outside of the box. The pizza box, to be exact.

"One of our most popular go-to recipes is using Thanksgiving leftovers as pizza toppings," she said.

What you'll need is a 12-inch pizza crust.

"Preheat the oven to 425 degrees," Parman said. "Drizzle one tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil onto a large rimmed baking sheet or pizza pan. Place the crust on top."

Layer one-third cup of leftover turkey, one-half cup of leftover stuffing, and and one-half cup of shredded Mozzarella cheese onto the prepared pizza crust.

Add to that, three tablespoons a piece of gravy, low-fat cream cheese and cranberry sauce.

Or if you're like Parman, skip the cream cheese and the cranberries, while adding more gravy.

"I admit it," she said. "I do love gravy."

Bake 10 to 15 minutes, allowing for the crust to crisp and the cheese to melt. Then, you have a post-Turkey Day crowd-pleaser.

Parman is also a partisan when it comes to potatoes.

"We always have leftover potatoes after Thanksgiving," she said. "By mashing up the potatoes, you can create potato pancakes that will make a delicious breakfast, brunch or lunch.

First, you'll need three cups of cold mashed potatoes, adding salt and pepper to taste.

In a medium-sized bowl, combine the potatoes with one lightly-beaten egg and one-quarter cup of flour, mixing well.

Add in some thinly sliced green onions, dried and chopped cranberries, leftover turkey gravy and stir well to combine.

Form one-half cup portions into flat patties that are about one-half inch thick pancakes.

"Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat," Parman said. "Fry each pancake one each side until lightly browned and warmed throughout."

Want to give your leftover turkey some south-of-the-border appeal? Make a delicious and nutritious tortilla soup.

"Heat onions and olive oil in a five-quart saucepan over medium heat until the onions turns translucent," Parman said. "Stir in four ounces of diced green chiles, along with dry taco seasoning and cook for one minute."

Add six cups of turkey broth and six cups of turkey broth, bringing it to a boil.

Slice leftover turkey in bite-sized pieces, stir in frozen corn and simmer for five minutes.

Toss in some cilantro and pour the soup into serving bowls.

"Top it with tortilla chips and cheese as a finishing touch," Parman said.

This year, Parman spent Thanksgiving with her husband's family in Missouri. For Christmas, the couple will spend time with her family.

"The holidays are all about spending time with loved ones but it is also about the food," she explained. "Luckily, the foods we enjoy this time of the year make for great and versatile second and third-day meals."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.