HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- Boulders Inn & Suites in Holstein will host the Hold the Line conference led by the Revs. Dr. Curtis Leins and Jordan Cooper.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For registration information, see www.taalc.org.
The conference, which is hosted by The American Association of Lutheran Churches, aims to have attendees "stand with us as we defend Holy Scripture in a post-Christian culture."
Leins is presiding pastor of The American Association of Lutheran Churches; Cooper serves as pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka, Illinois.
The prevailing message of the conference is that "The AALC defends the Holy Bible in a 'post-Christian' culture." Previous conferences have been held in West Virginia, North Carolina, Minnesota and at Grand View University in Des Moines.
Six conferences are planned for 2019, according to organizers.
The conference will attempt to help raise awareness of The American Association of Lutheran Churches and to increase public knowledge of the organization's historic roots in the ALC, its biblical beliefs and practices in conformity with the Holy Bible.
Cost for the event is $25 per person, $45 for two persons, $65 for three. Tickets will also be sold at the door. Lunch is provided.