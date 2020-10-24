Holiday decorating pro brings joy to Siouxland homeowners

SIOUX CITY -- Roughly seven years ago, a lady at Hunter Vedral's church asked him to hang Christmas lights for her.
Vedral obliged and a holiday decorating business was born. From early October until Christmas, Vedral, of Sioux City, is busy stringing outdoor lights. Last year, he decorated 26 homes.
"I like putting people's ideas on display. I love seeing their faces when it's all done," said the 2020 East High School graduate.
Sometimes, Vedral said, homeowners have a vision of what they'd like the outside to look like. Other times, he suggests what might look nice.
This holiday season, Vedral said C9 LED bulbs are on trend. He said homeowners are requesting these big, old-fashioned-looking bulbs in clear or white. Vedral will even go shopping for the decorations if the clients knows exactly what they want.
"On my parents' house I do everything -- lights, blow molds," he said, noting he wrapped every single inch of the house in lights last year, à la Clark Griswald. "On other people's houses that I decorate, I mainly do the hard stuff, which is the roofline."
The demand for holiday decorating services is on the rise, according to Vedral, who has been contacted by a number of new clients this year. Some people are afraid of heights and don't like climbing up on the roof to hang lights, while others just don't enjoy decorating, said Vedral, who takes lights down, too.
Support Local Journalism
"Some people are Scrooges," he said. "Then, their spouse wants the house done, so they're like, 'Let's just hire somebody,'" he said.
Vedral said it could take him anywhere from 6 to 10 hours to decorate a big house, while hanging lights on the roofline of a basic ranch-style home is more of a half-hour- to hour-long job.
"I did a house the week before Christmas last year, and then, we had all that snow and I was not comfortable being up on a roof," he said. "If the weather is nice, I will go as long as I can."
Vedral has learned a few tips and tricks when it comes to hanging lights over the years. He said icicle lights need to be clipped "really well" to prevent them from being taken by the wind.
"In Iowa we do get really strong winds. I've seen them where they have landed up in the gutter or they've just simply fallen off," he said.
Although Vedral is studying to become an EMT at Northwest Iowa Community College, he said he has no intention of giving up holiday decorating anytime soon.
"I love it. I don't think I would stop until I can't do it anymore," he said. "Christmas is my favorite time of year."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!