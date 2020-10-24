Holiday decorating pro brings joy to Siouxland homeowners

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Some people are Scrooges," he said. "Then, their spouse wants the house done, so they're like, 'Let's just hire somebody,'" he said.

Vedral said it could take him anywhere from 6 to 10 hours to decorate a big house, while hanging lights on the roofline of a basic ranch-style home is more of a half-hour- to hour-long job.

"I did a house the week before Christmas last year, and then, we had all that snow and I was not comfortable being up on a roof," he said. "If the weather is nice, I will go as long as I can."

Vedral has learned a few tips and tricks when it comes to hanging lights over the years. He said icicle lights need to be clipped "really well" to prevent them from being taken by the wind.

"In Iowa we do get really strong winds. I've seen them where they have landed up in the gutter or they've just simply fallen off," he said.

Although Vedral is studying to become an EMT at Northwest Iowa Community College, he said he has no intention of giving up holiday decorating anytime soon.

"I love it. I don't think I would stop until I can't do it anymore," he said. "Christmas is my favorite time of year."