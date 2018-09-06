SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will present "The Home Fronts of Iowa, 1940-45" with Dr. Lisa Payne Ossian on Sunday.
This free program begins at 2 p.m. A reception will follow.
The home-front contributions of Iowans and Americans are divided into four historical fronts: the farm front, the production front, the community front and the kitchen front. Iowa farmers led the nation in crop and livestock production. Iowa's small businesses and industries, such as Maytag, added to the "Arsenal of Democracy" by filling many military sub-contract orders. The two newly constructed ordnance plants in Burlington and Ankeny produced thousands of bombs and millions of machine gun bullets.
Dr. Ossian's three books, "The Home Fronts of Iowa, 1939-1945," "The Forgotten Generation: American Children and World War II," and "The Depression Dilemmas of Rural Iowa, 1929-1933," were published by University of Missouri Press. She is researching and writing her next book, tentatively titled "The Grimmest Spectre: The World Famine Emergency, Herbert Hoover's Mission, and the Invisible Year, 1946." She has presented her current and past research at a number of international and national conferences.