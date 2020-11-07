How to enjoy your favorites at a downsized Thanksgiving, from Siouxland experts

Parman said salad kits, which are available at Hy-Vee, are an easy and healthy side dish to put on the table. She's also a fan of mashed cauliflower as a substitute for mashed potatoes. Mashed cauliflower can be found in Hy-Vee's frozen food section.

"They have a garlic and herb one, and that one's my favorite," she said. "You literally pre-heat the oven and you bake it to perfection."

Don't want to go through all the trouble of cooking a meal?

Parman said she cooked her own Thanksgiving meal for four people last year. While she said it was "a lot fun," she said it was also quite a bit of work.

"It can be a lot to make all the sides and all the fixings," she said.

When the pandemic hit in the early spring, Dawn Buzynski, director of strategic communications for Hy-Vee, said the supermarket chain "pivoted very quickly" with its catering menu and began offering smaller packages that serve families of two and four. Hy-Vee will do the same for Thanksgiving, with smaller ham and turkey catering options, complete with sides and dessert.

"They were very popular and very well-received for Easter, so again, we offered it on Mother's Day," she said. "We do anticipate that those are going to be very popular again with Thanksgiving."