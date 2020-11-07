How to enjoy your favorites at a downsized Thanksgiving, from Siouxland experts

SIOUX CITY -- In a time of coronavirus, it's likely fewer people will be gathered around the table to gobble up a roasted turkey and all the fixings this Thanksgiving.
But that doesn't mean you can't have those holiday favorites.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, attending a large indoor gathering with people from outside of your household puts you at high risk for contracting COVID-19. However, having a small dinner with only people who live in your household is a low risk way to celebrate the holiday.
Andrea Parman, Siouxland Hy-Vee corporate dietitian, said you can definitely use your family's traditional recipes to prepare a downsized Thanksgiving meal by simply cutting the recipe in half or quarters.
"Let's say it makes eight servings and you're looking to downsize it to four because you're having a smaller get-together this Thanksgiving, you're just going to divide all the quantities in that recipe by two," she said. "For example, if the recipe calls for a cup of flour, you would divide that cup of flour by two and we would get half a cup of flour."
Parman said Hy-Vee already offered smaller birds pre-COVID, so customers will find a variety of turkey sizes in the freezer section.
"Typically, for turkeys during Thanksgiving, the estimation is about 1 pound per person. So, if you're only feeding four and you got a 4-to-5-pound turkey, that should be plenty," said Parman, who noted half a cup to a cup of a side dish should be sufficient for each person attending.
Parman said salad kits, which are available at Hy-Vee, are an easy and healthy side dish to put on the table. She's also a fan of mashed cauliflower as a substitute for mashed potatoes. Mashed cauliflower can be found in Hy-Vee's frozen food section.
"They have a garlic and herb one, and that one's my favorite," she said. "You literally pre-heat the oven and you bake it to perfection."
Don't want to go through all the trouble of cooking a meal?
Parman said she cooked her own Thanksgiving meal for four people last year. While she said it was "a lot fun," she said it was also quite a bit of work.
"It can be a lot to make all the sides and all the fixings," she said.
When the pandemic hit in the early spring, Dawn Buzynski, director of strategic communications for Hy-Vee, said the supermarket chain "pivoted very quickly" with its catering menu and began offering smaller packages that serve families of two and four. Hy-Vee will do the same for Thanksgiving, with smaller ham and turkey catering options, complete with sides and dessert.
"They were very popular and very well-received for Easter, so again, we offered it on Mother's Day," she said. "We do anticipate that those are going to be very popular again with Thanksgiving."
For dessert, Parman said making personal pumpkin pies or trifold cups, usually layers of cake, pudding and whipped cream, would be more "portion friendly" than making an entire pie.
"It might be as simple taking a pre-made pie crust and placing it into greased muffin tin. I personally would bake the pie dough a little bit before you add the pumpkin pie filling," she said.
Food safety
Renee Sweers sees a silver lining in a downsized Thanksgiving -- there will be fewer leftovers.
The nutrition and wellness specialist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach -- Woodbury County said one of the biggest food safety concerns during the holidays is handling leftovers.
"Because people often serve such a large quantity of food and so many different foods, it over taxes their refrigeration capacity. If people are hosting a smaller amount of people and there's less quantity of food, they're actually going to have more refrigeration space," she said. "When you think about food safety, that's really a win-win."
Sweers said perishable foods should only be out on the counter for about two hours, before being placed into cold storage. She said that's typically a struggle for people because their refrigerators just aren't big enough.
"If they're doing a simplified Thanksgiving, that should make that process so much easier," she said.
Another thing Sweers said people often don't think about is super cooling, putting a large quantity of food on ice or a small quantity in your freezer for 15 minutes. Then, stir it a couple times and put it in your refrigerator.
"If somebody has a certain quantity of a hot food, whether that's two quarts of gravy, and you just put it in a container, put the lid on it and stick it in your fridge, it's going to take a long time for that to cool down," she said. "And, if you have multiple hot foods that you put in your fridge that way, not only is it going to take a long time for them to cool down, it's actually going to warm up your entire refrigerator."
