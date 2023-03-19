SIOUX CITY -- The curtains may be hung on rods instead of a stage proscenium and the high kicks in the "Easy Street" number may be a work in progress, but you can bet your bottom dollar that Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School's production of "Annie Kids" will be ready for showtime.

The musical, an abbreviated version of the Tony Award-winning "Annie," involves the work of eight teachers and features a cast of 42 Hunt A+ Arts third through fifth grade students.

The show, which is being performed Thursday and Friday, is the first production to be stage at the school's new building.

In 2019, the aging Hunt Elementary School -- a mid-city school on 19th Street between Jackson and Nebraska -- was closed and demolished while construction of a building on the same site began.

During the intervening years, Hunt students attended classes in the former Crescent Park Elementary School, 114 W. 27th St.

According to music teacher Jody Nieuwendorp, this year's musical -- an annual tradition -- will be special.

"Hunt has always been a neighborhood school and our families live nearby," Nieuwendorp, who is codirecting "Annie Kids" with third grade director Madison Geisler, explained. "When we were at Crescent Park, it wasn't always feasible for families to attend school productions. Since we're back in the neighborhood, families are often within walking distance of Hunt."

Chances are great that families will be impressed by Hunt's new black box theater as well a large gymnasium, which includes a performance stage.

Currently, the stage was being occupied by Lariyah Dean, who plays titular part of Annie, who was singing "Tomorrow" as a duet with Karla Manjarrez Cortez, playing the role of Sandy, Annie's dog.

Yes, Sandy is played by a human and, yes, Karla does howl to the tune of "Tomorrow."

For Lariyah, playing Little Orphan Annie, is a dream come true.

"Annie is brave and strong and smart," the fifth grader explained. "I like that a lot."

Lariyah also likes to sing and dance. In fact, she wants to be a performer when she grows up. Which is nice since Hunt A+ Arts emphasizes its special arts curriculum.

Tristian Rager, who plays the part of the nefarious Rooster Hannigan, is also a born performer.

That is, if the fifth grader can find a way to stay off of YouTube.

"I can't stay off of YouTube Shorts," Tristian said of the video-sharing service's never-ending collection of 15-to-60-second videos. "I can't stop at one video because I keep on pressing play."

While on YouTube, he can see countless scenes form big screen, small screen and stage adaptions of "Annie."

"I've seen new versions of 'Annie' and really old versions of 'Annie,'" Tristian said, noting that all of the versions portray his character of Rooster as a bad guy who loves money.

So does Rooster's gold-digging girlfriend Lily St. Regis, who is played by fifth grader Maeby Buckley.

"Rooster and Lily St. Regis try to pose as Annie's parents in order to get a $50,000 reward," she explained. "They figure that will put them in Easy Street."

When Maeby isn't playing a parent-poser, she is actually a prolific jewelry maker.

"I love making jewelry, especially bracelets," she said, showing off her colorful of accessories.

Yet performing is just as enjoyable to Maeby. The same is true for Lariyah, who is marking her leading lady debut as Annie.

"I get a little bit nervous at the start," Lariyah said. "After that, I'll be fine."