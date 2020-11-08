Infamous Lyon County murders reexamined on new Oxygen true-crime show

SIOUX CITY – It has been nearly 47 years since Mike Hadrath, 15, Roger Essem, 17, and brothers Stewart Baade, 17, and Dana Baade, 14, were murdered by Allen, David and James Fryer at the Gitchie Manitou State Preserve, northwest of Granite, Iowa, and southeast of Sioux Falls.
It was also on that night when the Fryers raped Sandra Cheskey, then 13, who became the lone survivor of what many people called the Gitchie Manitou Murders.
The date of Nov. 17, 1973, will always be remembered by Cheskey, now a mom and a grandmother.
It will also be etched into the memory of Phil Hamman, a childhood friend of Hadrath who chronicled the “real-life horror story” in “Gitchie Girl,” a best-selling 2016 book he co-authored with his wife, Sandy Hamman.
Hamman is an East High School language arts co-teacher, and his wife is a Spalding Park Elementary School special education teacher.
The couple will discuss the case in an episode of “Killer Siblings,” a popular true-crime series on Oxygen.
Featuring live interviews and news footage as well as re-created scenes, the “Fryer Brothers/Gitchie Girl” episode of “Killer Siblings” will air at 5 p.m. Saturday on Oxygen.
“We were contacted by the show’s executive producer, Eric Mazer, last February,” Sandy Hamman explained. “He told us that ‘Gitchie Girl’ was one of the 12 stories chosen to be featured on the second season of ‘Killer Siblings.’ This was after (Mazer and his crew) looked at hundreds of true-crime books.”
According to Phil Hamman, what set the “Gitchie Girl” story apart was its randomness.
“The victims were typical teenagers who weren’t doing anything wrong,” he said. “The kids were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
“If you ever wondered what it would feel like to be in a horror movie, this is it,” Hamman continued. “Sandra Cheskey lived it.”
Indeed, Cheskey was able to tell her story to the Hammans for their book. She also recounted her experience in “Killer Siblings.”
“The show conducted interviews with the law enforcement people, attorneys and other people related to the case,” Hamman said. “They interviewed Sandra for more than three hours.”
If you think that’s something, producers interviewed Hamman for more than four hours.
“I’m sure it will be end up being spliced into tiny pieces,” he said. “But the producers did a great job.”
Plus they were working under unusual circumstances.
“Due to COVID-19 guidelines, (producers) interviewed us virtually,” Sandy Hamman said. “They were in a Hollywood studio while a camera crew filmed us with strict social distancing guidelines.”
“Killer Siblings” crew members were in Sioux Falls for a total of seven days in June.
“They used drone cameras to take aerial shots of locations associated with the crimes,” Sandy Hamman said. “They also hired actors to reenact certain scenes.”
Hamman said crews even acquired vintage automobiles to lend period authenticity.
“They sure did their homework,” he said. “Producers even uncovered material that I didn’t know existed and I wrote the book on ‘Gitchie Girl.’”
Mostly, Hamman wants this renewed attention to give closure to Cheskey, who endured the horror of being a rape survivor as well as being at the center of a highly publicized court case.
“The brothers were convicted of their crimes but (Cheskey) was ostracized for years,” he recalled. “Back then, people thought Sandra was a bad girl and not a victim.”
“Sandra was, in fact, a victim,” Hamman added. “She was also a survivor.”
This is, perhaps, the biggest change to come about in the past 47 years.
“We didn’t talk about victims' rights back then,” Hamman said. “Nowadays, if a teenager dies, there would be counselors at school. Back then, that wouldn’t happen.”
Another thing that is novel is the proliferation of true-crime books as well as true-crime TV shows.
That’s something Hamman didn’t expect.
“I never thought I’d be on national TV, talking about a crime that took place when I was in high school,” he said, shaking his head.
Plus Hamman will also be promoting his “Killer Siblings” episode on an upcoming episode of “Access Hollywood.”
“Crazy, right?” he said with a laugh. “Never saw that one coming.”
