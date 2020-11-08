Infamous Lyon County murders reexamined on new Oxygen true-crime show

“We were contacted by the show’s executive producer, Eric Mazer, last February,” Sandy Hamman explained. “He told us that ‘Gitchie Girl’ was one of the 12 stories chosen to be featured on the second season of ‘Killer Siblings.’ This was after (Mazer and his crew) looked at hundreds of true-crime books.”

According to Phil Hamman, what set the “Gitchie Girl” story apart was its randomness.

“The victims were typical teenagers who weren’t doing anything wrong,” he said. “The kids were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“If you ever wondered what it would feel like to be in a horror movie, this is it,” Hamman continued. “Sandra Cheskey lived it.”

Indeed, Cheskey was able to tell her story to the Hammans for their book. She also recounted her experience in “Killer Siblings.”

“The show conducted interviews with the law enforcement people, attorneys and other people related to the case,” Hamman said. “They interviewed Sandra for more than three hours.”

If you think that’s something, producers interviewed Hamman for more than four hours.