Iowa native pens thriller that examines racial tensions in the Sunshine State

I know your first novel, "Murder in Palm Beach" was based on a well-known, real-life crime, right?

"You know what they say, 'Truth is stranger than fiction.'"

So, is "Blood on Their Hands" also based on a true story?

"Not as directly. Alec Monceau is based on a computer tech person I know."

But what about your book's criminal defense attorney Hiram Garbuncle? He has a great name by the way.

"Why, thank you. Hiram, or 'Ham' as he's known in the book, is the type of attorney any trial reporter has met many times. He's all about money and power and the law. In Ham's case, he's also miserly, alcoholic and, yes, racist."

It is interesting that you're not afraid to take on the legal system as well as the racial attitudes many people still harbor.

"One of my favorite movies is (2008's) 'Gran Torino,' in which Clint Eastwood played a Vietnam War veteran who still harbored resentment from the past. It wasn't until Southeast Asian people moved into the neighborhood that his attitude changed. Ham had a similar experience after meeting (Alec Monceau)."