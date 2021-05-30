Jane Schultz to open watercolor exhibit at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY — Local artist Jane Schultz will bring her watercolors to life starting June 8 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center. “Watercolors with Jane” is an exhibit brought to the center by this Le Mars native and will run through Aug. 8.

Schultz has been an artist most of her life, and at 94, she continues to paint. She is best known for her watercolor paintings of local scenes and well-known landmarks. Schultz said she was inspired to be a painter by an aunt who did oil painting.

Schultz’s show will feature watercolors of such landmarks as the Golden Gate Bridge and Cargill, and her newest work in acrylic, the Iowa Capitol Building. The show will also include scenes from Colorado, Eastern Iowa, and other regions. Over 25 paintings will be exhibited.

