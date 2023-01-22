 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jill Miller to present 'Songs from the Heart' concert

  • 0
Jill miller in performance

Sioux City-based singer-songwriter Jill Miller

 Jesse Brothers, The Weekender

SIOUX CITY -- Acclaimed singer-songwriter Jill Miller will perform a special "Songs from the Heart" concert at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Since making music her fulltime career, Miller has recorded six albums in Nashville, where she's collaborated with some Music City USA veterans. In addition, she regularly performed at charity fundraisers, including her annual Christmas concert for Sunrise Retirement Community.

Admission is free for this program and a reception will follow the show.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). 

For more information, call 712-224-5242 or log on to siouxcitylcic.com.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope when a narcissist is unmovable

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News