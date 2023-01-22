Jill Miller to present 'Songs from the Heart' concert

SIOUX CITY -- Acclaimed singer-songwriter Jill Miller will perform a special "Songs from the Heart" concert at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Since making music her fulltime career, Miller has recorded six albums in Nashville, where she's collaborated with some Music City USA veterans. In addition, she regularly performed at charity fundraisers, including her annual Christmas concert for Sunrise Retirement Community.

Admission is free for this program and a reception will follow the show.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD).

For more information, call 712-224-5242 or log on to siouxcitylcic.com.