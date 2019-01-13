SIOUX CITY -- The Justin Kisor Jazz Quintet will be performing at 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Admission is free and a reception will follow.
Widely known in Siouxland, Kisor, a 1997 Sioux City North High School graduate, is a Julliard School graduate who has performed with such legendary musicians as trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, trombonist Wycliffe Gordon and singer-songwriter Norah Jones.
In addition to playing in jazz bands, Kisor also provided music for the contemporary dance company Complexions, taking part in multiple tours in Europe, the Canary Islands and the United States.