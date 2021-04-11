Kids at Le Mars Art Center try their hand at unique form of pottery art

LE MARS, Iowa -- At first, Jacqui Panzer envisioned making a pretty vase that could hold a host of colorful springtime flowers.
After rolling out a few more globs of clay, the Le Mars Community Middle School sixth grader changed course, turning the vase into a textured bowl designed to store keys, delicious snacks or maybe even some fragrant potpourri.
Then, noticing her first attempt at producing pottery was falling flatter than a pancake, Jacqui quickly came up with a Plan C.
"Everybody's pottery was getting taller and more vase-like while my pottery was getting skinnier and rounder," she said, rolling squishy pieces of stoneware with her hand. "I think I'll turn my pottery into a plate."
Well, that's OK. People back in ancient times probably used clay plates, right?
Jacqui was one of four students participating in a special Le Mars Art Center pottery class taught by program director Annie Laursen.
Held when school was out for spring break, the class gave kids a chance to try a uniquely hands-on art project. And, according to Laursen, nothing is more hands-on than creating a pinch pot.
Dating back to ancient times, the pinching method of creating pottery has been employed by many different cultures.
"You are taking clay and pinching it into whatever shape you want," Laursen said, while showing the various bowls, cups and vessels that utilize this simple form of handmade pottery.
A relatively easy introduction to pottery, pinch pots give newcomers the opportunity to experiment with soft, pliable clay.
Once a small ball is formed, students are asked to press their thumb into the center of the clay, creating a cutaway. By enlarging the cutaway, students continue to pinch and turn the clay, so rudimentary walls are formed.
Pushing the pot onto a flat surface, students create a base that will keep their art stationary. From there, the pieces will get larger with additional layers of clay or more decorative with clay of differing sizes.
That was where Sya Bates, a Le Mars Middle School sixth grader, showed promise.
"Sya is a really talented artist," Jacqui said, marveling at her classmate's proficiency with clay. "She can simply look at something and figure out a way to make it."
Despite having Jacqui's support, Sya was a bit uncertain when it came to pinch pottery.
"I've never worked with clay before," Sya admitted, saying she was much more comfortable when drawing or creating artworks that depict her favorite anime characters.
Kemper Bowden, a Le Mars Community High School ninth grader, had a bit of an edge going into this class. His grandpa Mark Bowden is a prominent sculptor and painter.
"I've seen the way my grandfather sculpts and I've been to his art shows," Kemper said. "I thought it would be fun to try sculpting on my own."
After the first 30 minutes or so, what were his initial impressions?
"I'm not doing a very good job," Kemper said. "Right now, I'm just making a mess. An interesting mess, but still a mess."
Even though she is the youngest person in Laursen's class, Carrissa Haines actually had previous pinch pot experience.
"I took Annie's class the last time she had it," said Carrissa, a Kluckhohn Elementary School fifth grader. "The class was fun."
The class also allowed the kids to do things they wouldn't be able to do at school, Laursen said.
"The students will get a chance to experience working on a kiln," she said, showing off the equipment used to dry and harden clay into pieces of ceramic. "Most kids won't get to work with kilns well into high school."
For students like Carrissa and Sya, art was a way to express imagination.
Pottery, at least for Jacqui, was a nice stress reliever.