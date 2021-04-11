Kids at Le Mars Art Center try their hand at unique form of pottery art

Kemper Bowden, a Le Mars Community High School ninth grader, had a bit of an edge going into this class. His grandpa Mark Bowden is a prominent sculptor and painter.

"I've seen the way my grandfather sculpts and I've been to his art shows," Kemper said. "I thought it would be fun to try sculpting on my own."

After the first 30 minutes or so, what were his initial impressions?

"I'm not doing a very good job," Kemper said. "Right now, I'm just making a mess. An interesting mess, but still a mess."

Even though she is the youngest person in Laursen's class, Carrissa Haines actually had previous pinch pot experience.

"I took Annie's class the last time she had it," said Carrissa, a Kluckhohn Elementary School fifth grader. "The class was fun."

The class also allowed the kids to do things they wouldn't be able to do at school, Laursen said.

"The students will get a chance to experience working on a kiln," she said, showing off the equipment used to dry and harden clay into pieces of ceramic. "Most kids won't get to work with kilns well into high school."

For students like Carrissa and Sya, art was a way to express imagination.