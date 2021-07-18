Kids learn about environmental safety during Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center class

SIOUX CITY -- Let's be perfectly frank, Freddie the Fish is definitely finito.
A spongey stand-in for a real-life sea-dweller, an absorbent Freddie succumbed to an overdose of chemicals, plastic pack rings and other pollutants that found their way into a clear container of H2O, sitting on a table in the backyard of the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
The sad tale of a fake fish like Freddie was used to illustrate the importance of ecology, explained Taylor Lamprecht, a Briar Cliff University environmental science student and summer intern at the 4500 Sioux River Road nature center.
"Through pollution, humans have done a lot to degrade the planet," she said. "Humans can also play a role in cleaning up the planet."
That's why Lamprecht was teaching a "Give a Hoot, Don't Pollute" educational program. During the hour-and-a-half presentation, held July 13, she taught first-through-third-grade kids about pollution and how it impacts both the environment and the animals who live in it.
"Children understand how bad pollution can be," she said. "If you show them ways in which they can protect the environment, kids will do it."
Certainly, Samuel Burton, 8, had given the topic a lot of thought.
"There are all kinds of pollution," the soon-to-be Sacred Heart Elementary School third-grader explained. "There is pollution that comes from littering but there is also air pollution and noise pollution."
All of this could be remedied, Sam said, if people would be more conscientious. This was a sentiment shared by his 6-year-old sister Lily Burton.
"Mother Nature doesn't like pollution," Lily said.
It isn't only humans who are hurt by pollution, according to Quentin Garcilazo.
"Pollution can also hurt plants and animals," Quinton, 8, said.
Indeed, pollution can be fatal for wildlife, Lamprecht said.
"A bird can easily get its beak caught in the plastic rings that once held soda," she explained. "A deer can easily be poisoned by making mistaken chemicals for food."
This was why Lamprecht asked students to imagine they were injured animals who needed to forage for food in order to survive.
"If a bird has an injured wing or beak, foraging becomes so much harder," she said, while her students pretended to be beavers, turkey and turtle on the search for sustenance.
Lamprecht also sent students on a nature center scavenger hunt, searching for objects that were either biodegradable or nonbiodegradable.
"Things that are biodegradable will break up and decompose over time," she explained. "Nonbiodegradable things like metals, chemicals and plastic won't decompose. Plastics, especially, were designed to never decompose or decay."
Perhaps, cleaning up waterways will protect sea life -- or a stand-in for sea life like Freddie the fish-shaped sponge.
Which is good news for Sam Burton, who liked everything in nature, with one possible exception.
"I don't like the mushrooms that grow wild at my parents' house," he said, scrunching up his nose. "They look bad and they have a funny smell."