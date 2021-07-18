Kids learn about environmental safety during Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center class

SIOUX CITY -- Let's be perfectly frank, Freddie the Fish is definitely finito.

A spongey stand-in for a real-life sea-dweller, an absorbent Freddie succumbed to an overdose of chemicals, plastic pack rings and other pollutants that found their way into a clear container of H2O, sitting on a table in the backyard of the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

The sad tale of a fake fish like Freddie was used to illustrate the importance of ecology, explained Taylor Lamprecht, a Briar Cliff University environmental science student and summer intern at the 4500 Sioux River Road nature center.

"Through pollution, humans have done a lot to degrade the planet," she said. "Humans can also play a role in cleaning up the planet."

That's why Lamprecht was teaching a "Give a Hoot, Don't Pollute" educational program. During the hour-and-a-half presentation, held July 13, she taught first-through-third-grade kids about pollution and how it impacts both the environment and the animals who live in it.

"Children understand how bad pollution can be," she said. "If you show them ways in which they can protect the environment, kids will do it."

Certainly, Samuel Burton, 8, had given the topic a lot of thought.