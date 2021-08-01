LaunchPAD Children's Museum kids create erupting ice cream cones

When combined, baking soda and vinegar form an acid-base reaction, causing a liquid-y substance that bubbles, foams and spills out of the cone.

If you think LaunchPAD education facilitator Shelby Schroeder was trying to be sneaky by slipping science into a hands-on activity, you'd be correct.

"We often use STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) when we're doing presentations," she explained. "For young kids, this is a colorful and creative activity. But they're also learning what happens when two ingredients mix."

Throughout this summer, kids have built their own farms, made magic milk and discovered why magnets attract.

"Kids, especially at a young age, are naturally curious by why things happen," Schroeder said. "This is why we incorporate an education component into most of our hands-on activities."

With easily accessible ingredients like baking soda and vinegar, the pint-sized scientists can even impress their families when they get home.

Here's the disclaimer: if your kids try this at home, make sure they do it on a surface that can be easily cleaned.