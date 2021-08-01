LaunchPAD Children's Museum kids create erupting ice cream cones

SIOUX CITY -- Some eruptions are better than others.
Old Faithful, the cone geyser at Yellowstone National Park, is an eruption that attracts tourists from around the world, while old-time-y movies are filled with scenes of prospectors hitting it rich through oil-gushing eruptions.
These can be considered good eruptions.
What about ice cream cones that erupt into a foamy, Technicolor puddle? For that answer, you better ask the kid scientists who were participating in an experiment at LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St., in July.
"That was funny," Ayda Feekes, 4, said, while observing her tray full of bubbly blue goop.
Making an ice cream cone erupt is actually pretty easy: You take an ice cream cone and put it on a plate or a tray. Fill the cone with baking soda and a food coloring of your own choosing.
OK, it sort of looks like ice cream sitting in a cone, right?
Now, drop in a bit of vinegar, and get ready for a Mount Vesuvius-level eruption.
The reason why this occurs is a matter of physical science.
Baking soda is a basic compound called sodium bicarbonate while vinegar is a diluted solution containing acetic acid.
When combined, baking soda and vinegar form an acid-base reaction, causing a liquid-y substance that bubbles, foams and spills out of the cone.
If you think LaunchPAD education facilitator Shelby Schroeder was trying to be sneaky by slipping science into a hands-on activity, you'd be correct.
"We often use STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) when we're doing presentations," she explained. "For young kids, this is a colorful and creative activity. But they're also learning what happens when two ingredients mix."
Throughout this summer, kids have built their own farms, made magic milk and discovered why magnets attract.
"Kids, especially at a young age, are naturally curious by why things happen," Schroeder said. "This is why we incorporate an education component into most of our hands-on activities."
With easily accessible ingredients like baking soda and vinegar, the pint-sized scientists can even impress their families when they get home.
Here's the disclaimer: if your kids try this at home, make sure they do it on a surface that can be easily cleaned.
"Many parents appreciate the fact that children can make a bit of a mess at LaunchPAD," Schroeder noted. "Our staff doesn't mind rinsing off trays following an erupting ice cream cone experiment."
While Ayda Feekes remained transfixed by the foamy mess she made, her mom Sara Feekes couldn't help but smile.
"It is always a challenge keepings kids engaged in the summertime," Sara Feekes said. "At LaunchPAD, you know there will always be a variety of things to do and plenty of hands-on stuff to keep children entertained."
Indeed, Brecken Markve, 5, is both a budding scientist and a finger- painter extraordinaire.
After causing the content of his ice cream cone to erupt, he glanced at the spillage and saw a canvas that needed to be colored.
So, what happens when you combine blue and yellow food coloring? In Brecken's case, the result turned green.
And what happens when you combine blue, yellow and green all together? Well, in Brecken's case, you just created a mess.
Which is actually fine by Schroeder.
"It's totally OK to be messy at LaunchPAD," she said.