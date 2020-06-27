LaunchPAD Children's Museum to reopen Wednesday with COVID-19 safeguards

"We know not everyone is going to be comfortable coming into this space. We're prepared for that. We understand that," she said. "But, we do feel like we need to give access to those that are comfortable."

LaunchPAD will be open from 9 to 11 a.m., 12 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. seven days a week. On Thursdays, the museum will also be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Gartner said parents should call the museum or visit its website to sign up for a time slot before showing up.

"We know that we have to turn away people. We are filled on some of our time slots already," she said. "We would hate to crush the kids' hopes and dreams if they come here to play and can't get in because we're at capacity already."

The entire facility will be fogged after each session with a machine from TNT Sales & Service, which Lebowich calls her "pride and joy." The machine sanitizes both porous and non-porous surfaces with a mist, which leaves no residue behind.

Although staff members will be wearing masks and buttons printed with their faces, Gartner said children won't be required to mask up. Physical distancing, however, will be strongly encouraged.

"We just know from experience that they're not going to keep it on," Gartner said of masks.