LaunchPAD Children's Museum to reopen Wednesday with COVID-19 safeguards

SIOUX CITY -- When the LaunchPAD Children's Museum reopens Wednesday, Carrie Lebowich said it'll be a "relief" for parents longing for a place to take their kids to play.
Lebowich, a mom and LaunchPAD MOM, which stands for Museum Operations Manager, said her 8-year-old daughter, Quinn, has frequently remarked, "Mommy, I'm bored," amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, which closed schools 10 weeks early and city parks for more than 2 1/2 months, shuttered the children's museum in mid-March and delayed the opening of municipal swimming pools.
"I'll peek out the door and she's up in the tree house with my dog," Lebowich said of her daughter. "He's been a good friend to her and kept her company."
Quinn accompanied Lebowich to the museum a few times during the closure, but it just wasn't the same without other children to run around and play with.
"They're lacking that socialization. I see it in my daughter," Lebowich said of Siouxland children.
Rouleen Gartner, LaunchPAD's executive director, said staff have really missed their young visitors and are excited for their return to the museum, which features a variety of interactive exhibits. Only 50 people will be allowed in at a time, which is roughly 10 percent of the building's capacity. Gartner said she feels that's a "nice, safe number" to have in the facility.
"We know not everyone is going to be comfortable coming into this space. We're prepared for that. We understand that," she said. "But, we do feel like we need to give access to those that are comfortable."
LaunchPAD will be open from 9 to 11 a.m., 12 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. seven days a week. On Thursdays, the museum will also be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Gartner said parents should call the museum or visit its website to sign up for a time slot before showing up.
"We know that we have to turn away people. We are filled on some of our time slots already," she said. "We would hate to crush the kids' hopes and dreams if they come here to play and can't get in because we're at capacity already."
The entire facility will be fogged after each session with a machine from TNT Sales & Service, which Lebowich calls her "pride and joy." The machine sanitizes both porous and non-porous surfaces with a mist, which leaves no residue behind.
Although staff members will be wearing masks and buttons printed with their faces, Gartner said children won't be required to mask up. Physical distancing, however, will be strongly encouraged.
"We just know from experience that they're not going to keep it on," Gartner said of masks.
After entering through the museum's doors, visitors will step on mats to sanitize their shoes and their temperatures will be taken. Markers pasted on the floor will help keep visitors 6 feet apart as they make their way to the front desk. Freestanding hand sanitizer dispensers will be scattered throughout the building.
"Everything will be cleaned before they start playing, but we will also be cleaning throughout the time that they are playing," Lebowich explained. "I will have a staff member rotating through the exhibits with a sanitizer, spraying and individually wiping down things."
Lebowich said buckets of wipes will also be available for parents to use. She said staff will be "heavily reliant" on parents to make sure that their children are safe. She said some exhibits, including the rocket, have been limited to only one child at a time. The grocery store now has sneeze guards in front of the cash registers, while the sandbox was removed from the museum.
"Playing, they get that safe feel, just like you do at the grocery store," Gartner said. "We want to make sure that the kids are as comfortable as they can be."
A LaunchPAD favorite is the water table, where kids can race boats, play with LEGOs under a rain cloud and catch fish with a magnetic pole in a pond filled with frogs, turtles and lily pads. The water table, which was the largest of its kind in the nation when it was built in 2016, has always been chlorinated, according to Lebowich.
"Kids should not be getting any sort of transmission of anything through that chlorinated water. We're more concerned about the distance between them," she said. "Thank god we have a giant water table. There's plenty of room for 6 feet apart."
LaunchPAD camps will be held this summer for seven weeks. Registration is required. Each week will feature a different theme and two sessions will be held each day from Monday through Thursday. Numbers will be restricted and children will be spread out in the classroom and have their own supply caddy. Birthday parties are not being held in the museum at this time, but staff members are developing a plan to offer them once again.
"Our goal through this whole process was to keep it as normal as it could be for the kids, because they've been through so much," Gartner said.
