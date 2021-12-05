Lawton, Iowa author awarded three national book awards

LAWTON, Iowa -- Lawton, Iowa-based writer Donna M. Young was recently awarded three Firebird Book Awards from Speak Up Talk Radio.
Young received awards in the categories of action/adventure, contemporary novel and thriller for her novel, "Redemption," which was the first installment of the "Redeemed" trilogy.
An ordained minister, an artist and a stage 4 cancer survivor, Young began writing when she was undergoing treatment. Since 2017, she has written eight books in such categories as thrillers, historic fiction and religious studies.
