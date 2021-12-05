 Skip to main content
Lawton, Iowa author awarded three national book awards

LAWTON, Iowa -- Lawton, Iowa-based writer Donna M. Young was recently awarded three Firebird Book Awards from Speak Up Talk Radio.

Donna M. Young author photo

Young

Young received awards in the categories of action/adventure, contemporary novel and thriller for her novel, "Redemption," which was the first installment of the "Redeemed" trilogy. 

An ordained minister, an artist and a stage 4 cancer survivor, Young began writing when she was undergoing treatment. Since 2017, she has written eight books in such categories as thrillers, historic fiction and religious studies.

