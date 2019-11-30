Le Mars Art Center director highlights holiday art gifts

LE MARS, Iowa -- There is already a Black Friday, a Small Business Saturday and a Cyber Monday.
But wouldn't it be nice to have an Art Center Sunday or Tuesday or any day of the week?
"I think it is really special about receiving art as a Christmas gift," Annie Laursen said. "First, you're giving the recipient a one-of-a-kind gift and, secondly, you're helping to support the local art community."
She should know.
Not only is Laursen a respected potter but she is an art instructor and program director at the Le Mars Art Center.
"We have art from more than 20 area artists with pieces available at very reasonable prices," she said, showing off the sculpture, pottery and paintings available for purchase inside the art center's picturesque gallery room. "Everything is stunning."
Indeed, the Le Mars Art Center is, in itself, a stunner.
Located at 200 Central Ave. SE, the art center is housed inside of a former Carnegie Library built in 1903.
A building that was listed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 1979, it is an adaptation of the Renaissance Revival style that was very common for small-town library architecture during the early part of the 20th century.
The oversize windows and open aesthetics make it an ideal space for art pieces, Laursen said.
"It really is a nice, underutilized facility in Le Mars," she added. "It's my job to bring attention to the art center."
A Storm Lake native, Laursen moved to Des Moines when her husband, a manager for Fareway, was transferred to a new store.
Laursen's husband was transferred again -- to the Le Mars Fareway -- this summer.
"We really wanted to get back to a smaller community," she said. "There are certain things about big cities but we wanted to raise our family in a small town."
After their son was enrolled in the Le Mars Community Middle School, Laursen began teaching classes at the art center.
"Previously, I was a school art teacher," she said. "I've always enjoyed teaching kids."
When the position of art center program director opened up, Laursen jumped at the opportunity.
"It seemed like a job I'd love doing," she said.
Since assuming the new position in early November, Laursen has been working hard to follow the art center's credo to "engage the mind and inspire the spirit through the arts."
First, she'd like to book more art exhibits featuring different types of art. Secondly, she'd like to expand the number of art classes geared toward adults.
"Kids take to art because it's fun," Laursen said. "Adults, on the other hand, can be more self-conscious."
Self-conscious? In what ways?
"An adult may appreciate art but worry they can't draw a straight line," Laursen said. "To them, I say consider sculpture or pottery. Art can mean anything you want it to be."
And if adults are still too hesitant to try their hand at art, well, they can always buy art.
"That's what holiday art shows are all about," Laursen said. "You can always give art as a gift."