Le Mars Art Center director highlights holiday art gifts

"Previously, I was a school art teacher," she said. "I've always enjoyed teaching kids."

When the position of art center program director opened up, Laursen jumped at the opportunity.

"It seemed like a job I'd love doing," she said.

Since assuming the new position in early November, Laursen has been working hard to follow the art center's credo to "engage the mind and inspire the spirit through the arts."

First, she'd like to book more art exhibits featuring different types of art. Secondly, she'd like to expand the number of art classes geared toward adults.

"Kids take to art because it's fun," Laursen said. "Adults, on the other hand, can be more self-conscious."

Self-conscious? In what ways?

"An adult may appreciate art but worry they can't draw a straight line," Laursen said. "To them, I say consider sculpture or pottery. Art can mean anything you want it to be."

And if adults are still too hesitant to try their hand at art, well, they can always buy art.

"That's what holiday art shows are all about," Laursen said. "You can always give art as a gift."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.