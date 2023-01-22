Le Mars Gehlen Catholic Marching Band performed at Bowl Game halftime show

LE MARS, Iowa -- Cole McCarty was able to spend his Christmas vacation looking at a palm trees and performing for the biggest audience he'd ever seen.

A baritone-playing sophomore, Cole was among the 30 marching band members from Gehlen Catholic School to participate at the Holiday Bowl, in San Diego, Calif., on Dec. 28.

"I was excited by the band experience," he said, "but it was also cool to visit a place I had never been before."

Fundraising for the cross-country trip actually started in 2019.

"We did everything from covering silage piles to hosting 'Meats and Sweets' sales to raise the money," Gehlen fifth - 12th grade instrumental director Nathan Klaumann said. "It literally took us three years to pay for 30 kids and eight chaperones to go to the Holiday Bowl."

It was all worthwhile for Cole, who said Gehlen got the chance to play with four other high school marching bands for a potential crowd of 40,000 people who were at the San Diego Stadium.

"Sure, a lot of the audience went to the bathroom for the half-time show," he admitted. "Still, there was plenty of people who stuck around for the music,"

Like Cole, this was the first Bowl appearance for Alex Peters, a sophomore baritone player, as well as his trip to California.

"The stadium was huge," Alex said. "It was so much bigger than anywhere we played before."

Alex also said the marching band was able to meet with some of the North Carolina Tar Heels as well as the victorious Oregon Ducks football teams.

In fact, Klaumann said the Gehlen Jays Marching Band was seated near the Ducks Marching Band.

"Our kids weren't part of the college marching band but it gave a feeling of what it might be like on a college marching band," he said.

Unlike Cole and Alex, Gehlen senior Evan Steeg already had some college bowl experience.

"I was with the Gehlen band that went to the Alamo Bowl (in San Antonio, Texas in 2018,)" Evan, a tuba player, explained. "I liked this trip better because we got to go to (San Diego's) Sea World."

What Evan wasn't enthusiastic about was the bus trip that started on Christmas Day and ended about six days later.

"Luckily, we were going with people that we liked," he said. "Otherwise, a 30-hour bus ride would not be fun."

Despite, Evan said it was a great opportunity to meet and play with marching bands from larger schools.

"Our school only has two tuba players while the bigger schools had as many as 10 tubas," Evan noted. "I thought that was interesting."

Alex said he'd love to play at a bowl game in the future.

"That would be so much fun," he said.

Indeed, Klaumann said such experiences allow students to grow as musicians.

"Most of these students will not get another change to perform at halftime of a major college football games with other musicians their own age," he said. "Being able to share an experience like this with some of your closest friends is a once-in-lifetime adventure."

"Who knows? It may motivate them to become part of the marching band when they head off to college," Klaumann added.

Cole was just happy to say he spent Christmas break where palm trees can be spotted right outside of his hotel.

"It was in the 50s when we were in San Diego," he said. "That wasn't hot but it was a lot warmer than it probably was in Le Mars."