Le Mars liquor maestro gives you the inside shake on the best summer margaritas

LE MARS, Iowa -- A quality tequila, some orange liqueur, a pinch of a lime in a glass rimmed with salt.
According to Kathy Schwader of Cork It!, summer wouldn't be the same without an occasional margarita.
"There's something wonderful about having a chilled cocktail in your hand," she said, inside Cork It's tasting room at 769 Prospect St. SW in Le Mars. "You sit back and enjoy whatever comes your way."
Easier to make
It certainly helps that making margaritas is getting easier.
Schwader's popular beer, spirits and wine shop has a surprisingly large stock of margarita mixes as well as margaritas made by tequila manufacturer Jose Cuervo that come pre-made in the bottle.
"How does this recipe sound?" she asked with a smile. "Get a glass, add ice and then pour in some Jose Cuervo. Pretty simple, right?"
Sour or sweet
It is also pretty tasty since the bottle margaritas come in such tropical flavors as watermelon, mango, strawberry-lime and, Schwader's personal favorite, grapefruit and tangerine.
"I prefer margaritas that maker you pucker a bit," she said. "That's why I'll choose a salt-rimmed glass over one that's rimmed with sugar."
One thing that Schwader insists upon is good ingredients.
Making each ingredient count
"When you have a cocktail with only a handful of ingredients, you need each one of them to count," she said.
For instance, make sure you choose a tequila that could stand on its own.
However, you do have some discretion on the type of citrus liqueur to add.
Levels of orange liqueur
"A person can go the triple sec route, which is fairly inexpensive," Schwader explained. "Or you can go with Jose Cuervo, which is moving up to the next level."
OK, which orange liqueur can you use to make your summer cocktail really pop?
Schwader recommends Grand Marnier, which is a French brand of orange liqueur that is made from a blend of cognac brandy, the distilled essence of bitter orange and sugar.
"That's the levels when it comes to margarita," she said with a laugh. "It goes from good, better and grand, as in Grand Marnier."
Creative cocktails
Still, Schwader said there are many other types of creative cocktails that cool you down during the dog days of summer.
Indeed, a gin-based negroni, a white rum-based mojito, a dark rum-based mai tai and even a coconut-packed pina colada can be very refreshing on a hot summer evening.
Despite that, Schwader said the margarita remains her go-to cocktail for when the mercury goes through the roof.
"I love the colors, I love the tang and I love the chill," she said. "Summer wouldn't be the same without a margarita in your hand."
