Le Mars liquor maestro gives you the inside shake on the best summer margaritas
Le Mars liquor maestro gives you the inside shake on the best summer margaritas

Margarita mixes

Kathy Schwader of Cork It! says making margaritas has never been easier. Several manufacturers have ready-made cocktails you can pour directly from the bottle. Jose Cuervo Margaritas -- made in various fruity flavors -- have been a hit at Schwader's liquor store in Le Mars, Iowa. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

LE MARS, Iowa -- A quality tequila, some orange liqueur, a pinch of a lime in a glass rimmed with salt.

According to Kathy Schwader of Cork It!, summer wouldn't be the same without an occasional margarita.

"There's something wonderful about having a chilled cocktail in your hand," she said, inside Cork It's tasting room at 769 Prospect St. SW in Le Mars. "You sit back and enjoy whatever comes your way."

Easier to make

It certainly helps that making margaritas is getting easier.

Schwader's popular beer, spirits and wine shop has a surprisingly large stock of margarita mixes as well as margaritas made by tequila manufacturer Jose Cuervo that come pre-made in the bottle. 

"How does this recipe sound?" she asked with a smile. "Get a glass, add ice and then pour in some Jose Cuervo. Pretty simple, right?"

Sour or sweet

Margarita mixes

Kathy Schwader of Cork It! holds a powdered margarita mix at her liquor store in Le Mars, Iowa. According to Schwader, the margarita has always been a staple when it comes to summer cocktails.

It is also pretty tasty since the bottle margaritas come in such tropical flavors as watermelon, mango, strawberry-lime and, Schwader's personal favorite, grapefruit and tangerine.

"I prefer margaritas that maker you pucker a bit," she said. "That's why I'll choose a salt-rimmed glass over one that's rimmed with sugar."

One thing that Schwader insists upon is good ingredients.

Making each ingredient count

"When you have a cocktail with only a handful of ingredients, you need each one of them to count," she said.

For instance, make sure you choose a tequila that could stand on its own.

However, you do have some discretion on the type of citrus liqueur to add.

Levels of orange liqueur

"A person can go the triple sec route, which is fairly inexpensive," Schwader explained. "Or you can go with Jose Cuervo, which is moving up to the next level."

OK, which orange liqueur can you use to make your summer cocktail really pop?

Schwader recommends Grand Marnier, which is a French brand of orange liqueur that is made from a blend of cognac brandy, the distilled essence of bitter orange and sugar.

"That's the levels when it comes to margarita," she said with a laugh. "It goes from good, better and grand, as in Grand Marnier."

Creative cocktails

Still, Schwader said there are many other types of creative cocktails that cool you down during the dog days of summer. 

Indeed, a gin-based negroni, a white rum-based mojito, a dark rum-based mai tai and even a coconut-packed pina colada can be very refreshing on a hot summer evening.

Despite that, Schwader said the margarita remains her go-to cocktail for when the mercury goes through the roof.

"I love the colors, I love the tang and I love the chill," she said. "Summer wouldn't be the same without a margarita in your hand."

Some refreshingly fun facts about margaritas

How much do you know about margaritas? Let's see, they're made with tequila, an orange liqueur and plenty of (cubed, crushed or blended) ice, right?

Even wonder who invented the first margarita? Well, its origins have have always been a bit murky. 

Some say a margarita is simply a variation of a cocktail named the daisy, which is made with brandy instead of tequila. Others speculate it was created by Dallas socialite Margarita Sames, who made it for her guests at her Acapulco, Mexico, vacation home in the late 1940s.

However, here are a few facts that can be confirmed:

Feb. 20 is National Margarita Day in America.

The margarita is one of the most popularly ordered drinks. It usually racks up more sales than the martini, rum and Coke, vodka and tonic, and cosmopolitan. 

On average, Americans consume 185,000 margaritas per hour.

The first frozen margarita machine was invented in 1971. In case you were wondering, yes, it is simply a soft serve ice cream machine designed to make boozy cocktails.

Think Tequila, Mexico, is the largest market for tequila? Nuh-uh, the good old United States is by far the largest market for tequila.

Source: Mobile-Cuisine.com

