Le Mars liquor maestro gives you the inside shake on the best summer margaritas

One thing that Schwader insists upon is good ingredients.

Making each ingredient count

"When you have a cocktail with only a handful of ingredients, you need each one of them to count," she said.

For instance, make sure you choose a tequila that could stand on its own.

However, you do have some discretion on the type of citrus liqueur to add.

Levels of orange liqueur

"A person can go the triple sec route, which is fairly inexpensive," Schwader explained. "Or you can go with Jose Cuervo, which is moving up to the next level."

OK, which orange liqueur can you use to make your summer cocktail really pop?

Schwader recommends Grand Marnier, which is a French brand of orange liqueur that is made from a blend of cognac brandy, the distilled essence of bitter orange and sugar.

"That's the levels when it comes to margarita," she said with a laugh. "It goes from good, better and grand, as in Grand Marnier."

Creative cocktails