LE MARS, Iowa -- A budding watercolorist, Abigail Tilberg, 14, likes to incorporate art into a history display.
Emma De Ruiter, 13, thinks aesthetics counts when trying to persuade minds.
Both Abigail, a Le Mars Community Middle School eighth-grader, and Emma, a Le Mars seventh-grader, won a district National History Day contest in Orange City, Iowa, and then the state contest in Des Moines.
The girls will now compete in the national contest June 9-13 in College Park, Maryland.
A nonprofit organization, National History Day encourages students in grades 6-12 to create research projects around a general theme. It's open to students across the United States as well as some countries in Asia and Central America. Nearly 700,000 kids participate in the National History Day competition.
Projects can be done as a documentary film, paper, performance, website or presentation board. All must use primary and secondary resources, together with an annotated bibliography. The projects are then presented in front of a panel of judges.
"The research required for the project is pretty intense," said Jakki Gamble, a Le Mars Middle School talented and gifted teacher. "I had 49 students competing in the district competition. That number dropped to 10 for the state competition."
"It is very unusual to have two students from the same school representing the entire state," she added.
Both Abigail and Emma have created 6-foot-tall presentation boards that convey both the triumph and tragedy behind a historical event.
Abigail chose to focus her project on the New Deal, a series of programs and projects enacted by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to get people back to work during the Great Depression.
"That time period has always interested me," she said. "In addition to reading and researching the Great Depression, I actually interviewed people who were around during at the time."
Many of Abigail's interview subjects were living in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.
"They were all interested in telling their personal stories," she said. "I learned more from (the interview subjects) than I could from a book. I wanted to tell about their lives and experiences through my presentation board."
Emma chose the topic of vaccinations as her historical subject.
"I chose it because it is still a hot-button issue," she said. "People still campaign against vaccines despite a spread of measles in some parts of the country."
For her interview subject, Emma interviewed a person who was diagnosed with polio as a child. She still experiences health issues as a result of the childhood polio.
"When talking with real-life people, you can go much deeper into a subject," Emma said. "Plus you can show so much of that information on a presentation board."
"A presentation board allows for a more artistic look," Abigail said.
"It also looks prettier," Emma said.
That's important to Emma, since her board will also be part of a National History Day display at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., during the week of the competition.
"I'm really excited about it," she said with a smile. "This is the first time I entered the National History Day contest. I didn't think I'd make it all the way to state, let alone the nationals. Knowing that my presentation is at the Smithsonian hasn't even sunk in yet."
Luckily, Abigail is already an old pro.
"This was third time that I competed in the state National History Day and my second at Nationals," she said. "My advice to Emma is to stay calm and have fun."
While the first, second and third place finishers for the junior National History Day contest will pick up checks for $1,000, $500 and $250, respectively, both girls are in it for the experience, not the money.
"It was a challenging project but I had fun doing it," Emma said. "It was something that was certainly worthwhile."