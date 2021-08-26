Learn some of the do's and don'ts of summer-produce canning

SIOUX CITY -- There are many rules our grandmothers taught us that should always be followed.

However, there are a few rules from grandma that may need some updating.

This is true when it comes to sharing the spoils of summertime fruits and vegetables with family and friends.

"Home canning is a great way to preserve garden produce," Iowa State University Extension & Outreach nutrition and wellness specialist Renee Sweers said. "But it can also be risky if not done correctly and safely."

Indeed, improperly home-canned, preserved or fermented food may provide the right conditions for botulism, a toxin that you can't see, taste or smell, but that can cause illness or even death.

"Canning is something many people learned from their moms and grandmothers," Sweers said. "However, nutritional and safety practices change all the time. It's important to have the most up-to-date information possible."

One of the most common mistakes people make is reusing old grocery store jars that once held spaghetti sauce or pickles for canning.