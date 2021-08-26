Learn some of the do's and don'ts of summer-produce canning

SIOUX CITY -- There are many rules our grandmothers taught us that should always be followed.
However, there are a few rules from grandma that may need some updating.
This is true when it comes to sharing the spoils of summertime fruits and vegetables with family and friends.
"Home canning is a great way to preserve garden produce," Iowa State University Extension & Outreach nutrition and wellness specialist Renee Sweers said. "But it can also be risky if not done correctly and safely."
Indeed, improperly home-canned, preserved or fermented food may provide the right conditions for botulism, a toxin that you can't see, taste or smell, but that can cause illness or even death.
"Canning is something many people learned from their moms and grandmothers," Sweers said. "However, nutritional and safety practices change all the time. It's important to have the most up-to-date information possible."
One of the most common mistakes people make is reusing old grocery store jars that once held spaghetti sauce or pickles for canning.
"It may be tempting to reuse old jars for home canning," Sweers said, shaking her head. "You many think you're saving money but you may risk making a mess or even causing an injury."
That's because the glass from grocery store jars aren't very thick. They may shatter or explode in high heat.
"Instead, use jars that are specifically designed for canning," Sweers said. "Many are inexpensive and readily available."
Another common canning mistake is when people make up their own recipes.
"Cooks can make up their own recipes for anything else," Sweers said. "Canning, on the other hand, requires scientifically-tested, USDA-approved recipes that need to be followed exactly."
Also, extra starches, flour and thickeners must be avoided, since they can slow the rate of heat penetration which may result in under-processing.
Canners must also refrain from adding extra onions, chilies, peppers and other veggies to salsas and sauces.
"Tested recipes specify the quantity of vegetables that will keep the salsa or the sauce within the safe pH range," Sweers said. "Most vegetables are low-acid and extra ones will dilute the acidity, resulting in an unsafe product."
She added that the boiling-water bath or pressure-canning are the only approved methods. Other means should be avoided as the food may be rendered unsafe to eat.
Which may upset canners who cling to outdated techniques.
"People will insist they've been canning in a very specific way for years and have never gotten sick," Sweers said. "Well, they may have simply just been lucky."
"Botulism attacks a body's nerves, causing a person to have difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and even death," she continued. "You don't want to have a perfect storm to occur when you're canning."
For more than 40 years, ISU Extension has been proving consumers with home, family and cooking questions, Monday through Friday, at 800-262-3804.
Sweers has been fielding plenty of inquires herself recently.
"People do have questions on canning," she said. "They want to know how to do it safely and correctly."
The ISU Extension will host a free "Preserve the Taste of Summer: All About Apples" program on Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
Sweers herself enjoys canning.
"Summertime may be coming to a close," she said. "Canning allows us to keep the taste of the season going a bit longer."