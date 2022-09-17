Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center celebrates 20 years

SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center opened in 2002 on the Missouri riverfront in celebration of the Lewis & Clark Bicentennial and, 20 years later, the nonprofit cultural complex is thriving.

Massive metal dinosaur sculptures dot the landscape around the sprawling center; York, the first person of color to be represented in animatronic form at the center is on display inside; and the construction of a replica keelboat, which will be used as an outdoor amphitheater, is in the planning stages.

"We're going to have a summer series of theatrical events and music events that will go on in that theater," Executive Director Tracy Bennett said as she she stood next to a much smaller 10-foot replica that commemorates the Corps of Discovery's keelboat. "Within the next two years, we hope to get that up."

But first, Bennett and other staff members have plans to mark the center's big anniversary with two days of family-friendly events on Sept. 24 and 25. Bennett said everyone is welcome to join in the celebration, which features bingo with Seaman the Newfoundland dog, a performance by Many Moccasins Dance Troupe and a membership reception with Native American food tasting.

"On the 24th, we have a dog that looks like the Seaman dog that traveled with Lewis & Clark. Her name is Murphy. She's going to come and play bingo with the kids," Bennett said. "And, then, we're going to have some big yard games that we're going to play. We will have in our gallery all kinds of posters and scrapbooks and a video."

Growing interest

When Bennett took the reins as director roughly a year and a half ago, she said she had some big shoes to fill.

"Marcia (Poole) and Mike (McCormick) lived and breathed everything about this place," she said. "It was so important to them. It truly is a 24-7 kind of position, because we have all kinds of things going on here. But, it's not just what's going on here, it's the actual keeping up of the building."

This past year, Bennett said the center's HVAC system was replaced, roofing work was needed and the entire exterior was painted. She said a pergola was also put up outside.

"Some big things that have cost a lot of money to get done," she said. "We have started to write for some grants, which we have never done before to help facilitate some of the big expenses."

Bennett said the center's staff has also grown, as has its programming and activities for kids. Some 30,000 people visit the center each year. The "Scraposaurs" exhibit, created by Minnesota Artist Dale Lewis, even draws anywhere from 50 to 200 people during the evening, when the center is closed, according to Bennett.

"Because of the interest and because our membership is growing, we have just started to be able to offer more options for people and more reasons for them to come down," she said.

What Bennett said hasn't changed is the commitment and enthusiasm of volunteers.

"The people that were involved 20 years ago, some of them are still involved today," she said. "Anytime I go to that list of people and need a little help for this or that, they are great volunteers."